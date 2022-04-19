Doctor, 2 others arrested for attacking nurse, stealing her mobile phone in Ulhasnagar
Ulhasnagar police arrested a doctor and two other accused whom he hired to beat and steal the mobile phone of a female nurse working under him.
The accused doctor doubted that the nurse had some of his obscene pictures and that she would blackmail him. Therefore, he hired three persons who allegedly beat up the nurse and stole her phone.
According to Ulhasnagar police officials, the nurse has been working at Life Care Hospital in Ulhasnagar for the last three years. She was on leave from April 4. On April 10, she received a call from one of the accused pretending to be a hospital employee and called her to the hospital. While she was near the hospital, the persons hired by the doctor allegedly beat her up and snatched her phone.
A police officer from Ulhasnagar police station said, “The nurse registered a complaint at the police station on April 10 against unknown thieves for stealing her phone. As per the complaint, we started an investigation and nabbed two thieves. During interrogation, the accused revealed that Dr Shahabuddin Khan had given them ₹10,000 to attack the nurse and seized her phone to check if she had some obscene pictures of him. Accordingly, the accused did the same. We arrested the doctor and two accused on Sunday in the case while one other person is still absconding.”
The two others arrested have been identified as Sarauddin Khan (23) and Asharad Khan (30).
Pending grant may impact DA payment for PU employees
Chandigarh Panjab University may face difficulties in allowing the enhancement in the dearness allowance (DA) to its employees, as over ₹7 crore worth of Punjab government's grant money has not yet been received. PU recently enhanced the DA for its employees from the existing 196% to 203%. As per the order, the 7% hike in DA will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2022.
Centre declares JeM commander Nengroo designated terrorist
Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, a commander of banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was designated as a terrorist by the Centre on Monday for his involvement in various terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Nengroo is the fifth individual to have been designated as a terrorist by the Centre in the last fortnight. Nengroo, who was born on November 20, 1987, hails from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.
₹81.42L out of ₹82.50L cash meant for ATM machines across Navi Mumbai that van driver fled with recovered
Out of the ₹82.50 lakh meant for depositing in the ATM machines that was stolen by the van driver, NRI Coastal police have seized ₹81.42 lakh. The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the substitute driver, Dalvi, fled with the van from Ulwe while two vault officers and a security guard were depositing the cash in an ATM machine. He then abandoned the van near Apollo Hospital and fled with the box of cash.
Kashmiri artist takes to canvas to portray deeply sensitive themes
In the politically-charged landscape of the Valley, an artist has taken to canvas to portray some deeply sensitive themes and is carving out a space for himself. Kunwar Aamir Hameed Wani's pursuit to become an artist, however, has not been an easy one. His oil and acrylic artworks on canvas and paper are mostly focused on contemporary and abstract forms.
Petrol pump employee bludgeoned to death in Moga
A petrol pump employee was bludgeoned to death by unidentified assailants on the Moga-Barnala national highway near Bode village in Nihal Singh Wala sub-division on Sunday night. Joginder was identified as Joginder Singh of Bode village in Moga district. Assistant superintendent of police Sarfaraz Alam said that the incident took place at 11 pm on Sunday night. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.
