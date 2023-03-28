Dog owners assault man whose brother pushed their pet

MUMBAI: Four of a family have been booked for allegedly assaulting a man whose brother pushed a dog belonging to the former after it tore off a piece of his trousers on Sunday. HT Image

According to the Charkop police, the victim, Rammohan Gupta, 40, is a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Kandivali west. His brother, Mohit, 26, was returning home around 4pm when the pet dog belonging to their neighbour Jai Chauhan, 22, barked at him and tore off his trousers.

Mohit, who got agitated, shoved the dog which was noticed by Chauhan. Chauhan then began abusing Mohit after which an argument broke out between the two, a police officer said. Mohit called up his brother, who reached the spot and apologised to Chauhan.

Soon after Gupta reached home, Chauhan’s mother Jaishree barged into his house and began hitting him. “As Gupta pushed Jaishree in self defence, Chauhan’s sister Komal assaulted Gupta with her slippers alleging that he hit her mother,” a police officer said.

When Gupta retaliated, two more family members of the Chauhan family, identified as Jai and Aniket, barged into his house with stones which they hurled at Gupta and his family members. The two men then ransacked Gupta’s house and broke his furniture and other household items. “Gupta, who was injured, then called up Mohit, who had left to meet a friend in the neighbourhood,” the police said.

Mohit rushed to his family’s aid, however, when he reached, the Chauhan family had left the spot. Mohit then called up the Charkop police. “Based on the statements of Rammohan Gupta and his brother, we have booked the four members of the Chauhan family for assault and criminal intimidation,” the police officer said.