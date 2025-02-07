MUMBAI: The Juhu police have arrested a 25-year-old domestic help for allegedly stealing his employer’s mobile banking details and fraudulently transferring money into his own and other bank accounts over a period of two years. Domestic help arrested for stealing employer’s bank details, transferring ₹ 8L over two years

The accused, identified as Mohan Gopal Bhagora, siphoned off ₹8 lakh from his employer Bhavna Gautam Jasra’s account without her knowledge. Jasra, a resident of the Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) area, is an artist, while her husband runs a printing business. The couple employs three domestic helpers, including Bhagora.

According to the police, Bhagora had been secretly accessing his employer’s mobile banking credentials. To avoid detection, he regularly deleted bank transaction messages from her phone. His fraudulent activities came to light on Monday when Jasra attempted to pay for an online coffee order but found her transaction repeatedly failing. She then received a message stating that her daily transaction limit of ₹1 lakh had been exhausted, despite not having made any payments that day.

Alarmed, she checked her online banking records and discovered that ₹1 lakh had been transferred from her account to Bhagora’s without her consent. A further review of her bank statements revealed that a total of ₹8 lakh had been transferred to him over the past two years.

Jasra immediately alerted her husband and approached the Juhu police station, where an FIR was registered against Bhagora. Following an investigation, the police arrested him on Wednesday.

“We have arrested the accused on charges of fraud and produced him before the court, where he has been remanded to police custody for three days,” said a police officer from Juhu police station.