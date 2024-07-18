Don’t let Juhu Bar reopen, demands BJP MLA Ameet Satam

htmumbai@hindustantimes.com Last week, the excise department sealed the Vice Global Tapas Bar in Juhu, where Mihir Shah had alochol with his friends. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Mumbai: Days after the suspension of the Vice Global Tapas Bar in Juhu that served alcohol to Mihir Shah, 23, the main accused in the Worli BMW hit-and-run case, BJP legislator Ameet Satam wrote to various authorities demanding that they keep the bar closed.

Satam’s letter to the excise department, police and BMC comes after the Nipon Cooperative Housing Society in Juhu sought his intervention highlighting the nuisance caused by Vice Global Tapas Bar, which is in the society premises.

“I am in receipt of representation from the Nipon CHS regarding action taken against Vice Tapas bar at Juhu located within their premises. They have complained earlier also regarding various irregularities at the said joint, and the nuisance caused due to this bar,” said Satam.

Satam further said that the authorities must take appropriate action considering all the factors. “Since action is taken against the bar and the license is also revoked, the club should not be allowed to reopen. It is causing significant disturbance to residents, including senior citizens, women, and children. It must also be noted that there is a school that opposes the society and Prithvi Theater next to the bar. All these factors should be considered by concerned authorities, added Satam.

Earlier this week, the state’s excise department suspended the license and sealed the bar. Subsequently, the BMC demolished approximately 3,500 sqft of illegal portion of the bar.

Following the actions of various authorities, the society wrote a letter to Satam seeking his intervention, narrating the ordeal they had been going through over the years. “In response to our complaints several times, action has been taken, but these anti-social elements have their ways of continuing their illegal activities without fearing the law and authorities,” stated the society in the letter.

The society further highlighted illegal activities such as the use of prohibited drunks and drugs, misbehaviour with girls, and bar running beyond permissible hours, among others. “We strongly oppose the repetition of such anti-social nuisance in our vicinity in any other names or owners,” read the letter.