Drive turns fatal as car plunges into Tamhini Ghat gorge, 1 killed

In yet another fatal mishap at the accident-prone Tamhini Ghat near Mangaon, a Hyundai Aura plunged into a gorge on Friday, killing the driver on the spot. The crash occurred at the same spot where a Thar SUV had fallen last month, claiming the lives of six youths from Pune. According to the police, the car veered off the road and fell into a 700–800 metre-deep gorge, leaving the vehicle completely crushed. (HT photo)

According to the police, the car veered off the road and fell into a 700–800 metre-deep gorge, leaving the vehicle completely crushed. Rescue teams deployed drones to trace the mangled remains of the car in the steep terrain. Preliminary inspection suggests that one person was trapped inside the vehicle, though officials are yet to formally confirm the number of occupants.

“We are in the process of retrieving the body. The deceased has been identified as Shubham, a resident of Pune, based on information provided by relatives. His destination and the exact cause of the accident are not yet known,” said Nivrutti Borhade, assistant police inspector, Mangaon police station.

Adding to safety concerns, the wreckage of the Thar SUV involved in last month’s fatal accident is still lying at the spot, with the Hyundai Aura reportedly plunging into the gorge adjacent to it.

The incident was the second major accident reported on the Tamhini Ghat stretch the same day. Earlier, a passenger bus rammed into a hillside, injuring around 52 passengers. The back-to-back crashes have once again drawn attention to the growing risks on the ghat road.

Residents and regular commuters have blamed the lack of proper barricades and inadequate safety measures for the recurring accidents on the stretch.