News / Cities / Mumbai News / Driver flees with builder’s car and valuables 1 crore, arrested from Akola

Driver flees with builder’s car and valuables 1 crore, arrested from Akola

ByPayal Gwalani
Oct 22, 2023 07:48 AM IST

A chauffeur in Mumbai was arrested for stealing a car and valuables worth over ₹1 crore from a builder. The driver changed several modes of transport and tried to hide with relatives to escape the police. Valuables worth ₹1.36 crore were recovered.

MUMBAI: The Oshiwara police on Friday arrested a chauffeur who had taken off the car and cash and valuables worth over 1 crore of an Andheri-based builder on October 11. The accused had abandoned the car, thrown away his phone, changed several modes of transport and tried to stay with a relative far away from Mumbai for some time to escape the police.

HT Image
HT Image

The incident took place on October 11 when complainant Dhirendra Sheth left his office in Marol Naka for a meeting in Jogeshwari with the accused, Santosh Chavhan, driving him. The driver had heard about a bag with 25 lakh in cash in the trunk, as per the police, as he was asked to not leave the car to prevent the money from being stolen.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

After Sheth returned from the meeting, the driver and the car were nowhere to be found. His calls to Chavhan also went unanswered, said a police officer.

“The complainant later realised that there were other valuables in the car including jewellery worth 88 lakh and a phone. He had registered his complaint with us on the same day. We immediately started looking through the CCTV footage of the driver’s movements and saw that he had abandoned the car at Jogeshwari after throwing away its keys,” informed senior inspector Mohan Patil from Oshiwara police.

The police found that Chavhan had taken an autorickshaw from Jogeshwari to Goregaon. He had also thrown away his mobile phone on the way. “In order to leave no trail behind, he changed several modes of transport, and we lost track of him. A team was sent to his known address in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai where his wife and kids were present but claimed to know nothing about the theft or the location of the accused,” said Patil.

Some officers kept an eye on the family and later came to know that a friend of Chavhan had gotten in touch with his wife. She was told to pack up everything and come to Akola with the kids to the place of their distant relatives.

“Another team had gone to Pune where the wife had said he had some acquaintances. Chavhan had met some friends in Pune whom he told he had lost his phone and wallet. With their help, he acquired a new phone and bought the SIM on their documents,” said Patil.

The police then tracked him through this new phone. His location was Alandi in Vidarbha at the time. A team was quickly dispatched to Akola, where Chavhan was apprehended from the house of his relatives.

The police were also able to recover valuables worth 1.36 crore, including the car, while the accused had spent around 50 lakh. Chavhan is currently in police custody.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out