Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Driver in Lalbaug hit-and-run arrested

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 07:06 am IST

According to the police, while Gupta was leaving Lalbaug, he didn’t notice the sleeping children and ran over them with his vehicle. The duo were taken to KEM hospital where the girl died while her brother, was treated for injuries to his head, chest, and stomach

MUMBAI: The police have arrested a man for the hit-and-run case on Friday at Lalbaug where a 2-year-old girl was killed and her 11-year-old brother was seriously injured. The Kalachowki police said that the accused ran over the children with his six-seater car and fled the area.

Driver in Lalbaug hit-and-run arrested
Driver in Lalbaug hit-and-run arrested

According to the police, the accused, Santosh Nanu Gupta, 37, is a wholesale retailer of vegetables in Ghatkopar. The police said that Gupta had borrowed his friend’s Maruti Suzuki to drive down to Lalbaug to pay his respects to the revered Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol. He parked his vehicle near the Lalbaugcha Raja gate which was a no entry road.

At 4am on Friday, Suman Vajandar, 27, a waste collector originally from Karnataka, was collecting scraps in the area. Vanjandar lived with her two children, Chanda Vanjandar and Shailu Vanjandar, on the footpaths of Lalbaug. “She had told her children to sleep on one side of the road since vehicles were banned in the area,” said the police.

According to the police, while Gupta was leaving Lalbaug, he didn’t notice the sleeping children and ran over them with his vehicle. The duo were taken to KEM hospital where Chanda died while Shailu Prabhu Vajandar, was treated for injuries to his head, chest, and stomach.

“There were no CCTV cameras at the gate, but we traced the vehicle number and later reached the owner of the vehicle who told us he had given the vehicle to Gupta,” said a police officer.

Gupta was booked under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (E) (act endangering human life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police said that after they arrested him, he was granted bail.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Driver in Lalbaug hit-and-run arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On