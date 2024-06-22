Driver Killed as truck hits auto in Mankhurd

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed in an accident when a truck crashed into his three-wheeler near the Vashi check post in Mankhurd. The incident occurred as the truck driver, heading towards Navi Mumbai at high speed, lost control. Following the accident, the driver fled the scene but was later apprehended by the Mankhurd police for rash and negligent driving. The deceased has been identified as Laxman Kumar Yadav. HT Image

According to the police, the complainant, Ajay Yadav, 30, is the brother of the deceased. Ajay, who lives in Vile Parle with his family and three brothers—Vinod, Gautam, and the deceased Laxman—said they all drive auto rickshaws.

“My younger brother Laxman is married. As our elder brother Vinod had gone to our native place in Bihar, Laxman was driving his auto-rickshaw,” said Ajay. The incident came to light around 6 p.m. on Thursday when a friend, Vinod Shah, informed him that Laxman had met with an accident and a truck had hit his auto rickshaw.

Ajay called Laxman’s mobile, and a passerby who answered informed him that Laxman had been taken to Rajawadi Hospital. Ajay and Gautam rushed to the hospital, where they learned that Laxman had been declared dead before admission.

The Mankhurd police were informed about the incident and visited the scene. The truck driver fled immediately after the accident. Based on the truck’s registration number, the police managed to arrest the driver, Vishnu Mane, and his assistant, Ananda Homane. The vehicle was also seized.

“Truck driver Vishnu Mane, 42, was arrested under section 304A for causing death due to rash and negligent driving. He was driving without paying attention to the road conditions and crashed his truck into the rickshaw from behind, causing the death of the driver,” said a police officer.