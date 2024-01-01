close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Drugs seizure of 68L: Cop poses as food delivery exec to nab drug peddler

Drugs seizure of 68L: Cop poses as food delivery exec to nab drug peddler

ByManish K Pathak
Jan 01, 2024 05:33 PM IST

Upon realising he might get caught, Faisal tried to flee the spot. The police team chased him for almost half a kilometre in narrow lanes in a chawl at Amboli area and finally managed to nab him. During the search police found 100 grams of Mephedrone from his possession, said the officer

Mumbai: In two separate cases of narcotics seizure in the city, the crime branch seized mephedrone and charas, worth 68 lakh, and arrested five alleged drug peddlers. In the first incident, police inspector, Deepak Sawant of the crime branch (zone 10), posed as a food delivery agent to identify a drug peddler and later chased him for around 500 metres in a slum in Amboli, Andheri, to nab him with 100 grams of mephedrone worth 10.5 lakh.

Drugs seizure of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68L: Cop poses as food delivery exec to nab drug peddler
Drugs seizure of 68L: Cop poses as food delivery exec to nab drug peddler

The accused, Faisal Akbar Makhanoja, 34, lives in Jogeshwari and runs a Chinese food stall in Andheri West. He sells mephedrone, a stimulant drug, to his customers. Sawant got a tip-off, and he posed as a food delivery executive. Upon realising he might get caught, Faisal tried to flee the spot. The police team chased him for almost half a kilometre in narrow lanes in a chawl at Amboli area and finally managed to nab him. During the search police found 100 grams of Mephedrone from his possession, said the officer.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In the second incident, officials of the Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) were patrolling on Saturday evening when they found two to three suspicious persons loitering around the streets. The police then intercepted four people in the Mahavir Nagar area in Kandivali and during the search, they recovered 150 grams charas from Shankar Patel, 35, and his associate Ravindra Bedekar, 24, was also searched and 40 grams charas was also recovered from his possession, said a police officer. After questioning them, police visited their associate Tunir Mulik’s house who was present there. He was taken into custody and during the search 750 grams of charas was recovered. During interrogation, Mulik confessed that he had purchased from one, Vivek Chaubey, 49. The police also apprehended Chaubey from Kandivali and found 500 grams charas from his possession. All four accused were arrested under NDPS act and seized 1.5 kg charas worth 57.6 lakh, said police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out