Mumbai: In two separate cases of narcotics seizure in the city, the crime branch seized mephedrone and charas, worth ₹68 lakh, and arrested five alleged drug peddlers. In the first incident, police inspector, Deepak Sawant of the crime branch (zone 10), posed as a food delivery agent to identify a drug peddler and later chased him for around 500 metres in a slum in Amboli, Andheri, to nab him with 100 grams of mephedrone worth ₹10.5 lakh. Drugs seizure of ₹ 68L: Cop poses as food delivery exec to nab drug peddler

The accused, Faisal Akbar Makhanoja, 34, lives in Jogeshwari and runs a Chinese food stall in Andheri West. He sells mephedrone, a stimulant drug, to his customers. Sawant got a tip-off, and he posed as a food delivery executive. Upon realising he might get caught, Faisal tried to flee the spot. The police team chased him for almost half a kilometre in narrow lanes in a chawl at Amboli area and finally managed to nab him. During the search police found 100 grams of Mephedrone from his possession, said the officer.

In the second incident, officials of the Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) were patrolling on Saturday evening when they found two to three suspicious persons loitering around the streets. The police then intercepted four people in the Mahavir Nagar area in Kandivali and during the search, they recovered 150 grams charas from Shankar Patel, 35, and his associate Ravindra Bedekar, 24, was also searched and 40 grams charas was also recovered from his possession, said a police officer. After questioning them, police visited their associate Tunir Mulik’s house who was present there. He was taken into custody and during the search 750 grams of charas was recovered. During interrogation, Mulik confessed that he had purchased from one, Vivek Chaubey, 49. The police also apprehended Chaubey from Kandivali and found 500 grams charas from his possession. All four accused were arrested under NDPS act and seized 1.5 kg charas worth ₹57.6 lakh, said police officer.