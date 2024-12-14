MUMBAI: A police constable was attacked with a paver block by a drunk auto rickshaw driver at the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in the early hours of Friday. Drunk auto driver assaults policeman with paver block

According to the police, the injured policeman, Chintaman Belkar, 56, is attached to the Powai police station. The incident took place at 3am when he was on night nakabandi at the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar bus stop on the JVLR when he spotted a speeding rickshaw towards them. Belkar intercepted the vehicle and asked the driver, Manoj Chauhan, for his documents, to which the driver responded sharply. Belkar then asked Chauhan for his name, the 28-year-old answered.

In the FIR registered, Belkar said he noticed that Chauhan was allegedly slurring while talking. When he administered the breathalyzer on Chauhan, it came out positive. Belkar then told Chahaun to get out of his vehicle and sit in the mobile van to be taken to the police station. At this, Chauhan abused him and pushed him down.

“As Belkar tried to stand up, Chauhan picked up a paver block and hit him on his head, causing him to bleed. Chauhan tried to flee after this, but Belkar raised an alarm for the other policemen who reached the spot and arrested him,” said a police officer from Powai police station.

Belkar was rushed to the Mahatma Phule Hospital where he was treated for his wounds.

Powai police have arrested Chauhan under Sections 184 (dangerous driving), 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act, and Sections 121 (1) (causing hurt or grievous hurt to a public servant while they are performing their duties), 132 (assault to public servant) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.