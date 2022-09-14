Drunk auto driver assaults traffic cop over e-challans
The miscreant was later arrested for allegedly assaulting the traffic police constable in an inebriated state on Monday evening
Mumbai Irked on receiving several e-challans issued by the traffic police, a drunk autorickshaw driver thrashed a traffic constable, ripping off his shoulder badge on Monday.
The incident occurred at 6.40 pm at Mankhurd T Junction when constable Dinkar Haridas Jaybhay (35) was on duty.
According to API Datta Bhosle from Mankhurd police station, Jaybhay had stopped a truck travelling on the north bound road of the expressway and was talking to the driver when an autorickshaw overtook the truck and halted near Jaybhay.
In his statement to the police, Jaybhay said there were two persons sitting on the auto driver’s seat who appeared to be inebriated. As Jaybhay turned towards the driver, Samsher Alam, sitting next to him, got down from the rickshaw and began abusing Jaybhay.
“Alam started screaming about unnecessary e-challans issued by traffic police and verbally abused me for fining drivers. He even spoke ill of the traffic police department,” said Jaybhay, who was admitted to Rajawadi hospital, after the incident.
Bhosle said that when Jaybhay tried to respond, the accused thrashed and slapped him. Alam, who is also a rickshaw driver, then ripped off his shoulder badge before pushing him to the ground with a bleeding nose.
When Jaybhay raised an alarm, his colleagues who were at a distance, rushed towards him. Alam then ran away from the spot, while the auto driver fled with the vehicle.
As Alam reached a distance of 500 meters towards PMGP, locals of the area caught him. Traffic policemen then called up Mankhurd police and handed him over for further action.
“We are now tracing the autorickshaw driver as we suspect he was driving under the influence of alcohol as well,” said Bhosle. “Alam had been driving recklessly and had received more than 30 e-challans in the past two years. He had some unpaid e-challans as well and had received several reminders. This was the cause of his anger towards traffic police officials,” said Bhosle.
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
