MUMBAI: A late-night joyride turned disastrous for 19-year-old Dhruv Nalin Gupta, the son of a businessman, who has been booked by the Bandra police for allegedly driving drunk and rashly. Gupta crashed his Porsche into several parked two-wheelers near Sadhu Vaswani Chowk in Bandra West at approximately 2:40 am on Saturday. While no injuries were reported, five motorcycles were damaged in the incident. Drunk son of bizman crashes Porsche in parked two-wheelers in Bandra, booked

According to the police, Gupta, a resident of Vile Parle, consumed alcohol at home past midnight before heading out with friends for a joyride. On his way back, in an inebriated state, he lost control of the car and collided with the parked bikes. Eyewitnesses stated that as locals gathered at the scene, Gupta’s friends fled, leaving him behind.

“We detained Gupta and sent him for a medical examination, which confirmed alcohol in his blood,” said Sachin Rane, senior inspector at Bandra police station. Gupta has been charged under section 289 (negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 184 (driving dangerously) and 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act. In his statement, Gupta claimed the car’s steering had jammed, causing the crash. “We have issued a notice for Gupta to appear for further investigation,” Rane added.

Woman killed in dumper accident in Bandra

In a separate incident in Bandra West on Thursday, a 25-year-old model lost her life after a dumper collided with the motorcycle she was riding pillion on. The victim, Shivani Singh, a resident of Malad West, succumbed to her injuries after being crushed under the vehicle’s wheels.

The accident occurred near Kalantri Square when Singh and her male friend attempted a U-turn on their two-wheeler. A dumper struck their motorcycle from the side, causing Singh to fall and get crushed under the vehicle. Her friend sustained injuries in the crash. “As a crowd gathered at the spot, the dumper driver fled,” said a Bandra police officer. Singh was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The police have traced the dumper’s owner and seized the vehicle. “We are scanning CCTV footage to identify and locate the absconding driver, who has switched off his phone,” the officer added.