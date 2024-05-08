Duo arrested for killing friend in Bhiwandi

THANE: The Bhiwandi police arrested two men for allegedly killing their friend, a 36-year-old, after learning that he was about to report them to the police for stealing dry fruits. The deceased, identified as Akhilesh Chauhan, was found suspiciously murdered in the Shanti Nagar area on Monday night. Chauhan, who worked as a labourer in a small shop, stayed with his family in Bhiwandi. HT Image

An officer from Shanti Nagar police said, “Nilesh Chauhan said that his elder brother Akhilesh had left his native village Jamnipur in Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, May 2, to come to his home in Bhiwandi. He had contacted his family and brother Nilesh on May 1, stating that he would leave the next day, but they did not hear from him again.”

Meanwhile, on May 6, around 10:30am, Akhilesh’s body was found in the forest behind the Saibaba Temple in the Temghar Pada area on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road. Some residents passing by the road saw his body lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed the Bhiwandi Shanti Nagar police. A case of murder has been registered against an unknown person based on the complaint of the deceased’s brother.

Senior police inspector VD Gaikwad said, “The head of the deceased was completely smashed with the help of a stone. We sent the body for postmortem and immediately began investigating the matter. Within six hours, we arrested the accused through the call record details and CCTV footage.”

They confessed to the crime, stating that the two accused had stolen thousands of rupees from a dry fruit shop a few days ago. The deceased came to know about their theft, and he was planning to inform the police once he returned to Bhiwandi. Upon his return on the night of the 5th, while he was taking a nap on a bench situated behind the toilet, the duo approached and smashed his head with a stone. They later fled from the spot and hid near the Bhiwandi city area.

The accused have been identified as Iklakh Ansari, 38, and Ramnarayan Chavan, 30. They have been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder.