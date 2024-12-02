Mumbai: Amidst wide-spread allegations regarding the tampering of electronic voting machines (EVM) in the assembly polls held on November 20, in which the ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a resounding victory, police in Delhi and Mumbai have registered criminal cases against a social media user, Syed Shuja, who claimed that EVMs were tampered with by isolating their frequency. The claims were made in a video that has been circulating widely on social media following the declaration of election results on November 23. EC lodges complaint against ‘EVM hacker’

On Sunday, the office of Maharashtra’s chief electoral officer (CEO) also warned of strict action against those questioning EVMs, saying they were responsible for spreading misinformation, indulging in insinuations and sensationalising the matter.

“The claims made by the person (in the video) regarding the hacking and tampering of EVMs in the Maharashtra elections by isolating their frequency are baseless and false,” the office of the CEO said in a press statement issued on Sunday. EVM is a standalone machine that cannot be connected to any network including any Wi-Fi or any Bluetooth by any person whatsoever, so the question of manipulation does not arise, the statement said, adding, “EVMs are completely tamper proof, and the supreme court has time and again reposed faith in them.”

The statement noted that the Mumbai cyber police have booked Shuja under section 318(4) (cheating with punishment of a jail term of up to seven years and/or a fine) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), 2023, and sections 43(g) (for providing assurance to illegally access a computer resource) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource with punishment of a jail term of up to three years and/or fine of ₹1 lakh) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The case was registered based on a complaint by the Maharashtra CEO.

The accused person was not identified in either the CEO’s complaint or the FIRs. But election commission officials told HT that his name was Syed Shuja and he was hiding in another country. His profile on social media platform X claims that he is based in Dallas (Texas). “Letters have been sent to relevant authorities to pursue the matter,” said EC officials.

“Delhi and Mumbai Police are actively investigating and taking necessary steps to identify and apprehend anyone within India who is in contact with such individuals or complicit in these malicious activities. Such actions are a serious offense, and no one involved will be spared,” said the statement issued by the commission on Sunday.