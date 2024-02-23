MUMBAI: Two days after Supreme Court’s directive, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has allotted the symbol of ‘Man blowing a turha’ (Tutari vajavnara manus) to Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), led by Sharad Pawar. In its order issued late on Thursday, ECI allotted the election symbol under paragraph 10B of the Symbols Order 1968. ECI gives tutari as election symbol to NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)

After the split in the party in July 2023, the ECI had recently allotted the party name and its original symbol (the clock) to the Ajit Pawar faction. Tutari is a trumpet-like instrument made of brass, which was often used by the Maratha army.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Reacting to the development, Mumbai NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Rakhi Jadhav said, “We are very excited and happy. We will ensure the defeat of our rivals with this symbol.” The party’s spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, “We will accept the symbol the EC has given to us. We will fight with full might; our president Sharad Pawar ji says this is a battle and we will continue to serve the masses. We go to every village, taluka, town and city of the state.”

On the other hand, MLC Amol Mitkari, spokesperson of NCP (Ajit Pawar) said, “Tutari is associated with Maharashtra’s heritage. Many Maratha warriors have played it. But will our opponents have the strength in their arms to hold up the tutari.”

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe however said, “Tutari is a symbol of victory and it will lead INDIA to victory.” In the same vein, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said, “Tutari is played when one goes for battle. It is also played to welcome winners. This is a sign of INDIA’s victory.”

While hearing the petition filed by Sharad Pawar faction of the party, SC on February 19, had directed the ECI to allot the symbol in seven days. The symbol was picked out of three preferences submitted by the faction. The order issued by ECI secretary Jaydeb Lahiri has stated that the symbol has been issued for all the parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra.

After allotting the original party name and symbol to Ajit Pawar faction earlier, ECI had given the name of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar as the party name for the faction on February 7. The party, led by its founder, had submitted two other names for consideration – ‘Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadrao Pawar’, and ‘NCP -- Sharad Pawar.’