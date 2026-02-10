MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets worth ₹17.74 crore in Navi Mumbai belonging to politician and businessman JM Mhatre and his wife in connection with a money-laundering investigation into an alleged land fraud in Vahal village of Panvel taluka, Raigad district. ED attaches ₹17.74 crore assets of former Panvel civic chief in Raigad land fraud probe

The attachment covers three land parcels in Uran and Ulwe, issued through a provisional attachment order last Wednesday, ED officials said on Monday.

According to the agency, Mhatre and others are accused of illegally acquiring forest land in 2005 by allegedly tampering with mutation records, and later surrendering the land to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to claim compensation. The total compensation involved is estimated at around ₹52 crore, of which Mhatre is alleged to have received ₹42.4 crore.

Mhatre, a former president of the Panvel Municipal Council, was associated with the Peasants and Workers Party for nearly four decades before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. When contacted, he said he was unaware of the attachment.

The ED’s Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) stems from an FIR registered by the Panvel police on a complaint by the forest department against Mhatre and S Qadri, who has since died.

Investigators said the land in question had been acquired by the Maharashtra government in 1975 under the Maharashtra Private Forests (Acquisition) Act, 1975, following which ownership in the 7/12 extract was recorded in the name of the Forest Department. The ED alleges that the mutation entry was later manipulated to replace the Forest Department’s name with that of the accused, enabling illegal transactions and compensation claims.

The agency further claimed that the compensation received was used to purchase immovable properties, repay loans and meet business expenses of Mhatre’s real estate firms, including JMMIPL and JMM Homes, with a portion allegedly transferred to family members.

Earlier, on January 12 this year, the ED had attached five immovable properties valued at ₹7.10 crore in the same case. On June 17, 2025, searches conducted at multiple locations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai led to the seizure of ₹16.5 lakh in unaccounted cash and the issuance of eight freezing orders on bank accounts and fixed deposits totalling ₹43.78 crore.

So far, the ED has identified and attached, seized or frozen assets worth ₹69.47 crore in the case.