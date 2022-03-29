ED seeks record of six flats belonging to Nawab Malik, his family
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to the joint district registrar (Mumbai suburban) seeking ownership records and documents of six flats belonging to jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and his family, people aware of the matter said.
The properties include two flats registered in the name of Malik’s son, Faraz, Malik, and his wife, Mehjabeen. The agency suspects irregularities related to these flats.
ED on February 23 arrested Malik, 62, in connection with an alleged money laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He is presently in judicial custody. Malik was arrested after the ED raided the premises of people linked to Ibrahim.
The Bombay high court this month rejected Malik’s interim application seeking immediate release in the case. It said just because a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court’s order remanding him in custody is not in his favour, it does not make that it is illegal or wrong.
