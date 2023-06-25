Eight history sheeters externed from Chembur, Govandi

MUMBAI: The police have externed out eight history sheeters from their respective limits. The accused have several cases of assault, theft, unlawful assembly, molestation, threatening and cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against them. They had a headache after which a decision was taken to extern all of them. HT Image

Those externed include Ajay Daniel Kasbe, 23, a resident of Siddhart Colony, Chembur, who headed the gang.

“We have also externed it’s members of the gang - Vijay Daniel Kasbe, 29, Praful Torane, 29, Rahul Gholap, 23, Akshay Kamble, 23, Anil Kurade, 30, and Aditya Dongre, 18,” said a police officer from Chembur police station.

The accused have several cases registered against them in Chembur and Govandi areas and had created fear in the minds of people.

“Senior inspector of Chembur police station submitted a proposal to extern them under section 55 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 (dispersal of gangs and bodies of persons) accordingly the DCP accepted the proposal and externed the six of them as a preventive measure to avoid crimes in future as well,” said a police officer from Chembur police station.

Similarly, the Govandi police also externed Sachin alias Bhaiyya Mall, 22, and Arjun Sonar, 21 from their jurisdiction as they were involved in several crimes.

The police said the accused all of them were well known in Chembur and Govandi areas and under the influence of drugs attacked people with the intention of theft.

