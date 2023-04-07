8-year-old girl crushed under dumper at Dahisar

MumbaiAn eight-year-old girl was hit by a dumper at Dahisar on Thursday afternoon, killing her instantly after she was crushed under the tyre of the vehicle. The driver – identified as Mukesh Dhale – who was present at the spot was immediately arrested. HT Image

“The incident occurred at 12.35pm on Rawalpada Road, Dahisar, when the victim – Vidya Santosh Bansode – was walking along the road with her mother,” said sub-inspector Sandeep Yasane of Dahisar Police Station.

He added that Vidya was returning after dropping her elder brother at school when the dumper MH 47 AS 9413 hit her from behind. “The road at Rawalpada is narrowed down as Metro construction work is going on. Dhale claimed that he lost balance, suddenly steered towards the right and ended up hitting the girl,” said Yasane.

After the dumper hit Vidya, she fell and came under the tyres of the vehicle, killing her instantly. “The girl was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival,” said Yasane.

After the crash, Dhale – a resident of Koknipada, Dahisar East – was arrested under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence. He will be produced before the court on Friday.

The police are yet to record the statement of the victim’s mother.