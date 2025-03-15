MUMBAI: A community Holi bonfire, launched as a green initiative, spread joy and camaraderie in a Kurla neighbourhood, while bringing residents closer and raising awareness about the planet’s vulnerability. ‘Ek Nagar, Ek Holi’ initiative a hit in Kurla

Called ‘Ek Nagar, Ek Holi’, it was the brainwave of five local residents of Kurla’s Nehru Nagar – the idea was to minimise the number of individual Holi bonfires in the neighbourhood by burning just one for all, thus significantly reducing wood consumption and air pollution.

The idea was a hit. Twenty two housing societies joined the initiative, leading to a collective Holika Dahan (Holi bonfire) that saved 500kg of wood. Instead of freshly cut wood, residents used old and discarded furniture for the fire, thereby reducing its environmental impact while fostering a sense of community.

The driving force behind this initiative was Umesh Shirsat, 60, Prasad Mulye, 35, Harish Khade, 36, Prasad Mokashi, 58, and Hemant Gawathe, 58. “While celebrating Holi last year, a senior citizen said that since we already celebrate together, why not unite for a single bonfire instead of separate ones for each housing society? That thought sparked this idea,” said Mokashi, on the inspiration behind the initiative.

Traditionally, each housing society requires 60–70kg of wood for its Holika Dahan. Many also use cow dung and dry grass, which contributes to air pollution. However, a single Holi bonfire for the entire locality meant that residents would greatly reduce wood consumption and air pollution while preserving the festival’s customs.

Nehru Nagar consists of around 150 buildings, with several undergoing redevelopment. In March 2024, the five initiators discussed the plan and wrote to some of the housing societies to test the waters. The response was overwhelmingly positive. “We received a good response, and residents of 15 buildings near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Ground agreed to participate in this collective celebration instead of lighting separate Holi bonfires,” Mokashi said. Eventually, 22 societies joined the community celebration.

Umesh Shirsat underlines the importance of everyone participating. “We encouraged as many residents as possible to take part in this campaign. We also requested them to contribute unused furniture, which was used for the Holika Dahan instead of fresh wood.”

Mokashi added, “The entire ground was packed with people worshipping the Holi bonfire till late night, which includes residents from nearby locality Shivsrushti and Thakkar Bappa Colony. We will continue this community tradition and try and widen the participation.”

Supporting the movement, Shrirang Gore, a member of the Kurla Nehru Nagar Senior Citizens’ Association, stressed the environmental importance of such initiatives. “Given the rising pollution levels in the area, we believe more residents will come forward to be part of this eco-friendly Holi.”