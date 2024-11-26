Eknath Shinde resigns as tenure ends, Governor asks him to continue as caretaker CM

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishna on Tuesday, marking the end of the current Maharashtra assembly's tenure. Shinde, who arrived at Raj Bhavan at 11.15 am, was accompanied by his deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Maharashtra CM News Live: Eknath Shinde hands in resignation at Raj Bhavan to Governor Radhakrishnan(Hindustan Times)

Radhakrishna has requested Shinde to continue serving as caretaker chief minister until the formation of the new government. This development coincides with the conclusion of both the assembly's term and the Mahayuti government, which assumed power in June 2022.

The ruling alliance secured a decisive victory in the November 20 election, winning 235 of the 288 assembly seats. However, the coalition has yet to announce its new chief minister, with a formal decision expected by Wednesday.

The political landscape in Maharashtra has witnessed significant shifts since 2019. Following that year's assembly elections, which saw the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance secure a majority, the Shiv Sena severed ties with BJP over disagreements regarding the chief ministership. Subsequently, in November 2018, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi—a coalition comprising Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP—formed the government with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm.

The current political configuration emerged in June 2022 when Shinde split from the Shiv Sena to form a government with BJP. While BJP emerged as the single largest party in the recent elections with 132 seats, the alliance remains undecided on the chief ministership. Sources indicate that whilst Fadnavis is BJP's preferred candidate for the position, Shinde has expressed interest in retaining his role.

Earlier in the day, Shinde's supporters had planned a show of strength ahead of his resignation, but the outgoing chief minister urged them to refrain from such demonstrations.