Eknath Shinde says he will accept Maharashtra CM candidate picked by Modi, Shah

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday ended speculation about his position, announcing that he had telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to assure them of his support for their choice of Maharashtra's next chief minister. Eknath Shinde said he’d received considerable support from Modi and Shah during the elections. (Hindustan Times)

Speaking to reporters at his Thane residence, Shinde explained, "I called up PM and Amit Shah and told them that I should not be a difficult factor while deciding CM. We will support any CM declared by Sena. We will also take a meeting now. I am not unhappy and not a speedbreaker in their decision making."

The caretaker chief minister dismissed reports suggesting he was displeased about not being selected for another term. He emphasised that the Mahayuti alliance had significant responsibilities ahead and highlighted the fulfilment of Balasaheb Thackeray's vision of seeing an ordinary Shiv Sainik become chief minister.

"I come from a poor family. My wife used to make both ends meet with great difficulty," Shinde said, explaining the motivation behind his government's initiatives for women, farmers, and other sectors. He particularly highlighted the Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides ₹1,500 monthly to economically disadvantaged women, earning him the nickname "ladka bhau" (brother of all sisters).

Expressing gratitude for his tenure, Shinde acknowledged the support received from Modi and Shah. "They gave us funds and backed our schemes. They helped the state progress. This was possible as state and central governments thought on same lines," he said.

The announcement comes after the November 23 election results, which saw the BJP secure 132 seats and Shiv Sena 57 seats. Several Shiv Sena leaders, including Sanjay Shirsat, Dada Bhuse, Ravindra Phatak, and Pratap Sarnaik, were present during Shinde's press conference.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule is scheduled to address a press conference later in Nagpur.