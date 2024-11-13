Election commissioner directs observers to ensure fair play in Maharashtra polls

Mumbai: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has instructed central observers to maintain fair play, respond swiftly to candidate concerns and uphold professional conduct throughout the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. (File image)(Hindustan Times)

During a review meeting held on Tuesday, Kumar directed observers deployed for the elections to remain accessible to all candidates and parties without bias, warning that complaints of favouritism would be treated with utmost seriousness.

The Election Commission has mandated that authorities maintain strict vigilance over law and order and monitor potential inducements such as drugs, liquor, freebies and cash that could compromise electoral integrity. "Checking and screening by enforcement agencies shall be done as per established protocol and in a completely impartial manner maintaining level playing field," the commission stated.

Kumar emphasised that observers must ensure central and state police forces maintain neutrality, with their deployment showing no preference to any political parties or candidates.

"Observers should ensure that the whole election process, specifically the campaign discourse, does not in any manner affect the dignity of women," Kumar said.

During polling hours, observers are required to visit multiple polling stations to assess conditions and ensure free and fair voting. They must also verify that all arrangements and minimum facilities are in place to facilitate voting.

The Election Commission has deployed 142 General Observers, 41 Police Observers and 72 Expenditure Observers across 288 assembly constituencies.

The commission specifically highlighted concerns about voter turnout in Colaba constituency. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Kulkarni addressed these concerns at an open dialogue programme at Bay View Marina Garden, Cough Parade.

"Polling will be held in the state on November 20 to elect the new legislative assembly," Kulkarni said. "Colaba is one of the important constituencies in the state and the country, and lower voting percentage is a matter of serious concern."

The Election Commission has implemented various measures to boost voter participation, including making voter lists available online and through a mobile application. For the assembly elections, 1,185 polling stations have been established, with parking facilities and stations positioned every two kilometres near high-rise buildings and residential complexes.

"The voters should have broad and proactive approach towards the voting process," Kulkarni said, urging citizens to participate in what he called "the festival of democracy."