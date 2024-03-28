Elevated deck to 24X7 stores: CSMT gears up for a makeover

MUMBAI: A common elevated deck inside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station premises that stretches from D N Road to P D’Mello road and a 24x7 City Centre called ‘Rail-O-Polis’ are part of the massive redevelopment plan of the terminus which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The ₹2,450-crore redevelopment project was discussed on March 26 at a high-level meeting chaired by Anil Kumar Khandelwal, member (infrastructure), Railway Board. The modernisation of CSMT station will be the first in Indian Railways. Mumbai, India – October 6, 2018: A view of CSMT boards and Building, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, 06 Oct, 2018. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT) (HT PHOTO)

Sources said the railways would take over the ground floor and two storeys of the administrative building on D N Road, which houses the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation, administrative offices, the commercial department, and the Indian Railway Catering and the Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). When the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) takes over the elevated deck, these offices will likely be shifted towards the Carnac Bunder end. The office of the divisional railway manager for Central Railway’s Mumbai division, which is responsible for train operations and other passenger activities in the city, will be shifted to the Wadi Bunder end next to Platform 18 at CSMT.

“A large concourse will be constructed after breaking down the office spaces, which will then extend over the entire suburban rail platforms at CSMT,” said a senior railway official.

There will be another elevated deck built on the P D’Mello Road end near Carnac and Wadi Bunder areas that cater to platforms for long-distance trains. Apart from the existing foot over bridges, sources said that a 25-metre-wide FOB, which will bridge the two elevated decks, would be constructed. The Himalaya FOB outside the JJ College of Art will also be connected to the elevated deck. The proposed extension of Platforms 11, 12, 13 and 14 will also be connected.

While the elevated deck on the DN Road side is expected to have food stalls, ticket counters, seating spaces, ATVMs and other provisions, the one on the P D’Mello Road end has larger plans. Sources said one floor will have ticket-booking counters, air-conditioned waiting areas, food stalls and other amenities. The second floor of the elevated concourse will house the city centre with shopping malls, entertainment and gaming zones, restaurants and tourist-friendly areas.

The heritage station will get a spacious roof plaza, facilities such as a food court, waiting lounge, children’s play area and designated space for local products. According to senior rail officials, the city centre will be built away from the transportation and station area, and liquor could be served in future if state government agencies give the necessary permissions.

As a measure to conserve and restore the iconic edifice of CSMT to its past glory, the new railway buildings will not exceed 24 meters (seven to eight storeys) to keep them shorter than the dome of the World Heritage site. The existing structures will retain their original 1930s look. At present, one percent of the work on the new structures has been completed.

The rail authorities will revamp Byculla station as well, which does not have height restrictions unlike CSMT. Senior rail officials said they could build a 30-storey tall skyscraper at Byculla, located close to the railway station and hospital.

CSMT will be made a point of conjunction for various modes of public transit. The suburban rail line is likely to be joined by subways and FOBs to connect it with Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro 3 and Wadala-CSMT Metro-11. The target for the completion of the project is around four years.