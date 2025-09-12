Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
Elgar Parishad case: Anti-caste activist Ramesh Gaichor released on temporary bail after HC reprimand

ByKaruna Nidhi
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 06:22 am IST

The division bench of justices Ajay Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Bhonsale remarked, “We made it clear in our order that we are considering his plea only on humanitarian grounds. So humanity is now put to rest? Why was he not released? Is this merely harassment

MUMBAI: The Taloja prison authorities informed the Bombay High Court on Thursday that anti-caste activist Ramesh Murlidhar Gaichor, 41, arrested in connection with the 2018 Bhima Koregaon–Elgar Parishad case, was released on temporary bail on Wednesday night.

This followed sharp criticism by the high court on Wednesday against the Maharashtra Police and prison authorities for failing to release Gaichor despite granting him three days’ temporary bail from September 9 to 11, to visit his ailing 75-year-old father.

The division bench of justices Ajay Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Bhonsale remarked, “We made it clear in our order that we are considering his plea only on humanitarian grounds. So humanity is now put to rest? Why was he not released? Is this merely harassment?”

On Thursday, the authorities filed an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology for the delay and stated that Gaichor was released from prison around 11pm on Wednesday. The court accepted the affidavit and extended his temporary bail till September 13.

Gaichor is among several activists and scholars arrested over the violence that erupted during the Elgar Parishad event at Pune’s Shaniwarwada on January 1, 2018, marking the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle. One person died and several others were injured amid police claims of Maoist involvement.

According to court records, Gaichor was apprehended on September 7, 2020. His trial court bail plea was rejected on July 1, 2025, prompting him to approach the high court. His petition highlighted the purely humanitarian nature of his request and pointed out that co-accused Surendra Gadling and Rona Wilson were similarly granted temporary bail earlier.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) accused Gaichor of “propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology.”

