Mumbai: For Radha Malhotra, drama is the art form she finds herself closest to. The Class 11 student of Aditya Birla World Academy, Tardeo, says that enacting someone else’s life has helped her better understand herself. It’s no surprise then that Malhotra is a third-time participant in NCPA Connections, an initiative of NCPA with the National Theatre UK to bring professional-level theatre experiences to the youth of Mumbai. Elite and BMC schools alike to participate in third edition of NCPA-UK theatre camp

“In 2022, when the opportunity presented itself in the form of NCPA Connections for the first time, I said yes in an instant,” said Malhotra, who has also been involved with London’s Trinity Drama for several years. Recalling the play selected by her schoolteachers and several hours of practice sessions with the director who wouldn’t settle for anything less than perfect, Malhotra said, “I loved the feeling of being on stage and committing to that role, and the relief after the final execution of months of hard work.”

Practice for this year’s play began last month, and around 200 students like Malhotra, aged between 13 and 19, are exploring their talent to be presented at the third edition of the Connections India Festival between January 13 and 26 at the NCPA Experimental Theatre.

“This programme gives young people the opportunity to be part of fantastic new plays written for them by some of theatre’s most renowned international playwrights. This year, we also commissioned two original plays from Indian playwrights, ensuring a blend of local and international themes,” said Bruce Guthrie, head, theatre and films, NCPA.

This year’s edition includes participation from 16 schools and colleges across Mumbai, where students will stage plays commissioned by the National Theatre, UK. “What makes Connections India special is its hands-on approach,” said Guthrie. “Students not only act but also delve into costume design, stage management and technical production under the mentorship of industry professionals.”

A highlight of this year’s programme is its focus on inclusivity. Participants include students from schools like Aditya Birla World Academy and Bombay International, Deutsche School Mumbai, JBCN International School and Wilson Junior College as well as NGOs such as Teach for India, Akanksha Foundation and, for the first time, the Jai Vakeel Foundation, a school for intellectually impaired students.

“The productions cover a wide array of contemporary issues, including grief, anxiety, success and climate change, allowing students to explore relevant societal topics through artistic expression,” said Shernaz Patel, creative learning director⁠, Connections India. “We have shortlisted plays from the National Theatre’s library, and find directors passionate about working with young people. Theatre is more than just learning lines or stage movements, it’s about teamwork.”

Playwrights Abi Zakarian, Morna Pearson, Yasmeen Khan, Arghya Lahiri, Charlie Josephine, Chinoyerem Odimba, Ayeesha Menon, Stef Smith, Sheena Khalid, Alexis Zegerman, Tim Crouch, Ayub Khan Din, Brad Birch and Viv Franzmann have written this year’s chosen scripts. “Our aim is to train young talent, who will undoubtedly play a significant role in the future of Indian theatre,” said Patel. “The programme provides holistic training in all aspects of theatre, and along the way, they learn valuable life skills that will benefit them not only in theatre but in their broader futures as well.”

As part of the programme, the NCPA organises a range of workshops, including those for directors and teachers, voice training, field trips, technical and design training, and a workshop by Frantic Assembly, a UK-based theatre production company.

Ragini Singh Khushwaha, Creative Learning Producer of Connections India, said there was a Backstage Pass Camp from this season onwards for both participants and other interested students within the age group. “The camp’s five days will involve hands-on training with experienced professionals, where students will learn about lighting, sound, sets, costume or stage management,” she said.

While a few students took on the role of assistant directors last season, some teachers are turning directors this year. Guthrie said that plans were afoot to expand the programme to more cities. “Initial discussions to perform in the UK as part of the festival are underway,” he said.

This year, students from Mumbai Public Schools (MPS) run by the BMC have also got an opportunity to participate through NGOs. Afrin Shaikh, a Class 9 student from the Govind Nagar, Malad MPS, is among the 19 students selected from her school who is participating through Teach For India. “The past few months have included a lot of learning and fun,” she said. “Didis and Bhaiyas act as both our teachers and friends, and they make the process incredibly enjoyable. The activities have helped improve our pronunciation, stage presence, mutual respect and teamwork. We also share our feelings at the end of each class, which brings us closer.”