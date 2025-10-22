Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Engineering student injured in firecracker mishap at Sinhagad Road

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 5:26 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Engineering student injured in firecracker mishap at Sinhagad Road
    Engineering student injured in firecracker mishap at Sinhagad Road

    Doctors who attended her have confirmed that she suffered corneal burns and that her condition is being closely monitored.

    Pune: A 20-year-old engineering student sustained corneal burn injuries while bursting firecrackers on Monday evening at Sinhagad Road. The third year student of a reputed engineering college sustained both internal and external eye injuries. She was rushed to a private eye care hospital in Manik Baug for treatment.

    Doctors who attended her have confirmed that she suffered corneal burns and that her condition is being closely monitored. Dr Anil Dudhbhate said, “A 20-year-old student patient visited our hospital after eye injuries during fire crackers bursting. She sustained internal and external eye injuries. The corneal part was burned and we have given all necessary treatments.”

    Dr Dudhabhate also said that the incident has impacted her visual capacity. There is no need for an operation but she has to follow medication for the next few weeks.

    According to police, the incident occurred when the student, who is from Nepal, was celebrating with her friends near their place of residence. A firecracker reportedly exploded close to her face, causing burn injuries to her eyes. “I was lighting the cracker when all of a sudden it lit up, sending flames towards my face,” the student said.

    Following this incident, police have again appealed to citizens to take utmost care while handling fireworks and to follow safety precautions during the festive season.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Engineering Student Injured In Firecracker Mishap At Sinhagad Road
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes