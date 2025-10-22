Engineering student injured in firecracker mishap at Sinhagad Road

Pune: A 20-year-old engineering student sustained corneal burn injuries while bursting firecrackers on Monday evening at Sinhagad Road. The third year student of a reputed engineering college sustained both internal and external eye injuries. She was rushed to a private eye care hospital in Manik Baug for treatment.

Doctors who attended her have confirmed that she suffered corneal burns and that her condition is being closely monitored. Dr Anil Dudhbhate said, “A 20-year-old student patient visited our hospital after eye injuries during fire crackers bursting. She sustained internal and external eye injuries. The corneal part was burned and we have given all necessary treatments.”

Dr Dudhabhate also said that the incident has impacted her visual capacity. There is no need for an operation but she has to follow medication for the next few weeks.

According to police, the incident occurred when the student, who is from Nepal, was celebrating with her friends near their place of residence. A firecracker reportedly exploded close to her face, causing burn injuries to her eyes. “I was lighting the cracker when all of a sudden it lit up, sending flames towards my face,” the student said.

Following this incident, police have again appealed to citizens to take utmost care while handling fireworks and to follow safety precautions during the festive season.