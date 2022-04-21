EOW registers fresh FIR against HDIL promoter Sarang Wadhawan
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoter Sarang Wadhawan for allegedly defrauding Yes Bank to the tune of ₹8.60 crore.
According to police, Wadhawan’s firm, Excel Arcade Private Limited - an HDIL group company, had availed a loan of ₹66.41 crore from Yes Bank, but failed to repay the amount.
Police sources said that the FIR was recently filed at the Dadar police station and was transferred to the EOW for investigation. The EOW has accordingly registered a fresh FIR against Sarang Wadhawan on the complaint of Sandeep Mehra, chief vigilance officer of Yes Bank.
Mehra informed police that forensic auditing of the firm’s accounts revealed that from March 27, 2017 to March 31, 2019, it availed term loans of ₹66.41 crore for various construction projects in Vikhroli and Palghar and failed to repay the bank an amount of ₹8.60 crore.
“The accused firm did not use the entire loan money sanctioned to them for the purpose they were availed for. Instead, part of the money was diverted to pay salaries of HDIL employees and a part was diverted to another group entity, Sapphire Land Development Pvt. Ltd.,” stated the complainant in the FIR.
Wadhawan is already under arrest with his father in connection with the ₹6,670 crore fraud at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank. They were arrested in October 2019 along with other officials of PMC Bank.
Pak national who inadvertently crossed over to India sent home
A Pakistan national who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side, via the international border in Punjab's Ferozepur, was handed over to the Pak Rangers by the Border Security Force on Wednesday evening. A BSF spokesperson that the man, who appeared to be of partially unsound mind, had entered the Indian Territory on Wednesday morning and was sent back home on humanitarian grounds. No objectionable items were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson added.
Panvel City Municipal Corporation to develop burial ground for Muslim community in Taloja
In a major relief to the Muslim community of Taloja node, Panvel City Municipal Corporation has unanimously approved a resolution to develop and allot a burial ground in the area. The community had long been demanding the graveyard. The graveyard will be developed on plot 8 and 9 in Sector 15. CIDCO has transferred the two plots admeasuring 1626.93sqm and 1707.87sqm, respectively, to the PCMC.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to replace streetlights with LED lights
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to replace all streetlights in the city with LED lights. It will replace 35,000 street lights this year, leading to a saving of ₹7Cr annually. All city roads including the highways will have LED streetlights. NMMC would soon be taking up Palm Beach Road for the replacement. This year 35,004 LED fittings will be installed. Better lighting will also reduce cases of accidents.”
10,429 children selected for RTE in Thane district; admission dates extended to April 29
Thane District Primary Education Department has extended the dates for RTE admissions till April 29. A total of 10,429 children have been selected across Thane district for RTE admissions. These are for the 12,267 seats available for admission under the RTE for the academic year 2022-23. Till now, 4,429 children have been confirmed admission. There are around 500 children on the waiting list currently. This year, 648 schools were eligible for the RTE admission process.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation declares 475 buildings as dangerous
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has declared 475 buildings as dangerous in the city. The figure is the same as that declared last year before the monsoon. NMMC releases a list of dangerous buildings every year before the monsoon. A public notice is issued to the owners and tenants residing in the buildings as per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act Section 264 sub-sections 1, 2, 3, 4. The declaration followed a survey conducted for 2021-22.
