Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Events with 100+ at unlicensed venues must segregate waste

ByLinah Baliga
Dec 17, 2024 09:02 AM IST

BMC's new SWM Rules 2024 require event organizers to segregate waste, notify authorities, and ensure proper disposal by partnering with local bodies.

Mumbai: The central government’s gazetted notification on Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules for 2024 was made public by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.

events with 100+ at unlicensed venues must segregate waste
events with 100+ at unlicensed venues must segregate waste

A key rule requires event organisers at unlicensed venues with over a 100 people to segregate waste at source. They must also hand it over to designated waste collectors or agencies and dispose it off according to prescribed rules. These organisers must inform the local authority (i.e. BMC) at least three working days in advance to get a license for the event from the local body.

The rules listed four categories of waste segregation - wet, dry, sanitary, and special care waste. It stipulated that all individuals and organisations dispose waste in an environmentally responsible manner.

The notification mandates institutions occupying more than 5000sqmts such as hotels, restaurants, resident welfare associations, market associations, and gated communities to partner with local bodies within a year to segregate waste at the source. They must process biodegradable waste on-site whenever possible and hand over recyclable materials to authorized waste pickers. Sanitary waste must be securely wrapped in pouches and disposed separately.

Proper disposal of construction waste, demolition waste, horticulture waste was stressed in the notification. Horticulture and garden waste should be stored separately in their premises and disposed according to local authority’s guidelines. They must not be burnt, buried, thrown on streets, in drains or other water bodies.

It also proposes a user fee for solid waste management as specified in the local body byelaws.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On