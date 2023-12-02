Everest Food Products promoters buy luxury apartments of over 143 crore in Mumbai

Promoters of spices brand Everest Food Products have purchased two more luxury apartments in Three Sixty West by Oberoi Realty in Mumbai for more than ₹143 crore, according to documents accessed http://IndexTap.com Everest Food Products

An apartment worth ₹70 crore was registered on November 29. The size of the unit is 6921 sq ft, the documents showed. This apartment has been bought from SKS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd, the documents showed. A stamp duty of ₹2.22 crore was paid for the deal.

Another apartment was registered on November 7 worth ₹73.50 crore, the document showed. The seller is Oberoi Realty. A stamp duty of ₹2.42 crore was paid for the deal.

On October 30, one of the promoters bought an apartment worth ₹73.50 crore from Oberoi Realty. The apartment was of size 6,130 sq ft (carpet area) and had an additional area of 164 sq ft, the documents had said. The deal came with six car parkings and was registered on October 30. A stamp duty of ₹2.40 crore was paid for the deal.

The project has been developed by Oasis Realty, a joint venture between Sahana Realty of Sudhakar Shetty and Vicky Oberoi of Oberoi Realty.

An email has been sent to Oberoi Realty. Everest Food Products Private Limited could not be reached.

Three Sixty West by Oberoi Realty consists of 4BHK and 5BHK luxury residential units. It comprises two towers. The sea-view project perhaps gets its name because its height is 360 metres and all apartments face the west. It is a ready-to-move-in uber luxury housing project.

As many as 28 housing units worth ₹1,238 crore were bought by family members and associates of D’Mart founder Radhakrishna Damani in Mumbai earlier this year in the same project.

Oberoi Realty had said in a regulatory filing in February this year that in December 2022, its shareholders had approved the purchase or acquisition of residential premises in the project constructed by Oasis Realty, for up to ₹4,000 crore. It was a materially related party transaction, it had said in the filing.