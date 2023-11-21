Everest Group promoter buys luxe apartment in Worli for 73.50 cr

Mumbai: Everest Group promoter Sanjeev Vadilal Shah and wife Malati have purchased a 6,294 sq ft sea facing apartment in Oberoi Realty’s luxury project Three Sixty West in Worli for ₹73.50 crore. HT Image

The apartment is located on the 53rd floor in Tower B which is the 37th habitable floor, according to the transfer deed registered between representatives of Oberoi Realty and Shah on October 30, 2023. Shahs will get a carpet area of 6,130 sq ft, and an additional area of 164 sq ft along with six car parking spaces, according to the documents accessed and shared by Zapkey.com

The Everest Food Products group was founded by Vadilal Bhai Shah in 1967, and Shah’s son Sanjeev joined the group in 1981 expanding its manufacturing and distribution footprint. The group manufactures 45 different spice products and exports to more than 80 countries, according to the company’s website.

Three Sixty West project has witnessed some of the biggest residential property deals in 2023. In February, D Mart founder Radhakishan Damani’s family members and close associates had purchased 28 units in the project for ₹1,238 crore in a bulk deal.

A few days later, Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka purchased a penthouse in the luxury project for ₹230 crore on the 63rd floor of Tower B spread across a carpet area of 29,885 sq ft, which includes a terrace area of 4,815 sq ft and comes with a 14 car parking space.

In August, Sumir Chadha, the co-founder and managing director of private equity firm WestBridge Capital, purchased a luxury apartment on the 60th floor for ₹96.12 crore. The carpet area of the apartment spanned 6,779 sq ft. This transaction fetched the highest rate of ₹1.42 lakh per sq ft on carpet area among Worli luxury properties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON