MUMBAI: The Vasai police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) regarding alleged encroachment and illegal takeover of a plot belonging to the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police in 2015-17, to make way for a private project. Ex-civic officials, former corporator booked for taking over govt land in Vasai

A bunch of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) officials from 2016-17 have been named as accused in the FIR, including the then civic commissioner, deputy director of town planning, assistant commissioner and officers from the archaeological department. Jamil Shaikh, former corporator and director of Grad Longerica Company, and architect Sanjay Narang and his associates – who had floated or were associated with the private project – have also been named in the FIR.

The alleged encroachment occurred in 2015-16, when an access road for a private project was constructed through a plot measuring one hectare and 84 gunthas, under survey number 9B. The plot was registered in the name of the police department, and housed police quarters and the Vasai police station complex.

The illegal road was later shown as a Development Plan (DP) road in municipal records to make it appear legitimate, the FIR registered on Thursday said.

No sanction for declaring the road as a DP road was obtained under the Maharashtra Town Planning Act, officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

“The accused officials prepared fake documents and sent them to the police, the divisional commissioner, the VVCMC administration, and the Konkan department, misleading them,” a police officer said. “The original map of the Vasai police station was also lost during the scam.”

Sukeshni Kamble, a police officer’s wife, had filed a complaint regarding the alleged encroachment back in 2015, the police said.

“Kamble fought relentlessly for years, and filed complaints several times regarding the encroachment,” the officer quoted earlier said.

The police had been probing the allegations in the interim period, the officer added.

On Thursday, an FIR was registered based on a complaint by assistant police commissioner Navnath Ghogare. The accused have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 465, 467, 468 (forgery and making of fake documents), 471 (use of fake documents), 447 (unauthorised entry), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 52, 53 (unlawful development and punishment) of the MRTP Act, and section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“The probe in the case has been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing of the MBVV police,” an officer from Vasai police station said.