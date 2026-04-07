Mumbai: The Juhu police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official and attempting to extort ₹15,000 from a resident over debris from renovation work. Ex-Cleanup Marshal Poses as BMC Official, Nabbed for ₹15,000 Extortion Bid in Juhu

The accused, identified as Kevan Kiran Joshi, is a former cleanup marshal with the civic body, police said.

According to the complaint, Ramprasad Ganeshprasad Sharma (59), a domestic help employed at the residence of musician Arvind Nanakchand Mehra (71), said interior renovation work had been underway at the flat for the past 15 days. The debris generated during the work had been temporarily kept within the building premises with the society’s permission.

Over the past four days, Joshi allegedly approached Sharma, claiming to be a BMC official. He warned that dumping debris in the compound could attract a fine of ₹1.60 lakh but offered to “settle” the matter for ₹15,000.

On Monday, Joshi returned to the spot and reiterated that he would initiate action. When questioned, he again claimed to be a BMC officer, prompting Sharma to grow suspicious and alert the police.

Upon arrival, police checked Joshi’s identity card, which described him as a ‘Supervisor’ with the K-West ward of the BMC. However, during questioning, he admitted that he was not on duty and had previously worked as a cleanup marshal, a position that has since been discontinued.

Police subsequently arrested Joshi and booked him under Sections 204 and 329(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for extortion and impersonation.