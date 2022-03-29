Existing laws inadequate to deal with cybercrimes: CP

Mumbai Expressing concern over the increasing number of cybercrimes, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said on Tuesday that existing laws are inadequate to deal with the situation effectively.

He expressed the dire need of a dedicated and strong anti-cybercrime law. Pandey also said that curbing drug menace in the city was his top priority and Mumbai will soon see a crackdown on narcotic rackets.

While interacting with journalists at the Press Club on Tuesday, the top cop said, “The problems in dealing with cybercrimes lie in its roots. To deal with such cases, we have the Information Technology Act, which came in force in the year 2000. Later, sections dealing with cybercrimes were added by Amendment to IT Act in 2008.”

“Under the IT Act, only an inspector rank officer has the power to probe cybercrime. There is dire need of a dedicated anti-cybercrime law which would not have such restrictions and would effectively deal with the menace of cybercrime which mainly has two key areas- Data protection and Privacy,” Pandey added.

The senior IPS officer also said that drug menace was his biggest concern. “Our anti-narcotics units are already doing a good job, but they are focusing only on quantity cases. I believe while taking action on drug rackets, quantity should not matter. Soon police will take action on groups operating across the city,” the police chief said.

The 1985-batch Indian Police Service officer said that noise pollution is also a serious problem in Mumbai. “Children can’t sleep. People can’t have at least one noise-free day. Hence, we are working on the ‘Silent Sunday’ concept and are in talks with other concerned agencies. Loudspeakers at religious places may also be covered under this,” the senior officer said.

The police department has already given a deadline of March 31 to builders and construction contractors in the city to put noise cutters at the sites and follow rules and instructions of the High Court.

“Those (builders) who violate the rules after the deadline will face action. Bond (legal undertaking) for good behaviour will be taken from them and would make them deposit hefty surety. If they violate bond terms, then they will be put behind bars,” the commissioner said.