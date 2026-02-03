Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed officials to ensure land for infrastructure and industrial development projects is acquired quickly without inconveniencing landowners. Expedite land acquisition for infrastructure, industry: Fadnavis

Chairing a review meeting at his official residence, Fadnavis said land acquisition is essential for boosting industrial growth and infrastructure development.

The meeting reviewed land acquisition for projects of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation .

A statement from the chief minister's office said that 8,969 acres of land are currently available for industrial use across departments, while 20,431-acre has been newly acquired.

The chief minister said Maharashtra is receiving strong demand for industrial investment and asked MIDC to aim at making one lakh acres of land available for investors.

He said demand for land is rising not only in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur but also in Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Solapur.

Fadnavis directed district collectors to expedite land acquisition.

He also reviewed land acquisition for major MSRDC projects, including the Shaktipeeth Expressway, Virar-Alibag Multimodal Corridor, Nagpur-Gondia, Bhandara-Gadchiroli, Nagpur-Chandrapur, Jalna-Nanded expressways, and the Navegaon-Surjagad mineral corridor.

Fadnavis said all ongoing projects should be planned for completion within the next three years.

He also said large contiguous non-forest land parcels should be acquired and made available for industrial use.

The chief minister further asked officials to submit proposals for transferring government land held by various departments free of cost for industrial purposes to help provide land at lower rates, boost investment and generate employment.

Industry Minister Uday Samant said no forest land has been acquired in the Konkan region. He added that a proposal for allotment of land in the additional Gondpipri industrial area in Chandrapur district has been received after addressing earlier issues and will be approved.

