IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Eye on BMC polls, MVA budget gives major share to Mumbai
(Vidhyadhar Rane/HT)
(Vidhyadhar Rane/HT)
mumbai news

Eye on BMC polls, MVA budget gives major share to Mumbai

Ahead of the civic elections in 2022, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government gave a push to transport and infrastructure in the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:00 AM IST

Ahead of the civic elections in 2022, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government gave a push to transport and infrastructure in the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In the 82-minute budget speech by finance minister Ajit Pawar, Mumbai found a mention at least 20 times. Pawar announced a passenger water transport route connecting Vasai, Thane and Kalyan, along with dedicated bicycle tracks on Mumbai’s eastern and western express highways.

Political analysts and observers said with less scope to spend and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) having announced projects for the city, Mumbai could not get any new project or allocation. Infrastructure projects for Mumbai are also funded by different state agencies such as the

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), besides BMC.

The water transport project between Vasai and Kalyan will have four jetties. “The Maharashtra government has decided to utilise the waterways around Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai for water transport. Vasai to Kalyan water transport service will be made available in the first phase. For this purpose, jetties will be constructed at four places namely Kolshet, Kalher, Dombivli and Mira-Bhayandar,” Pawar said.

As part of its aim to provide transport facilities of “international standards”, the budget listed out key projects, including Worli-Sewri connector (flyover), Mumbai coastal road, Goregaon-Mulund link road, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, Metro corridors, two of which will be ready by mid-2021, etc. Apart from projects in Mumbai city, the state mentioned key projects connecting MMR, including extension of Bandra-Versova sea link up to Virar, Virar-Alibag multimodal corridor, etc.

“We plan to complete the Sewree-Nhava project till September 2022. A four-lane flyover is under construction to connect Bandra-Worli sea link to Sewree-Nhava Trans-harbour link, which is likely to be completed in coming three years,” the finance minister said in his speech.

The minister also announced that the coastal road project, which is implemented by the BMC, will be completed by 2024. Another BMC project, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, is in the tendering process, the minister added.

Besides, the detailed project report of the 42,000-crore extension of the Bandra-Versova-Virar Sea Link project is being prepared, Pawar said. The BMC’s 19,500 crore sewage water treatment project was mentioned, along with the ambitious plan to convert sea water to potable water for Mumbai.

“The work on 14 Metro lines, which is 337-km long, with estimated expenditure of 120,815 crore is in progress. The works on Metro 2A and 7 will be completed by 2021,” Pawar said.

In a bid to push healthier and eco-friendly mode of transport, the state announced construction of dedicated cycle tracks on the two major highways of Mumbai. Battery-operated bicycles on cycle tracks have got a good response in Bandra-Kurla Complex. “It is planned by the MMRDA to construct a separate cycle track on the Eastern and Western Express highways in Mumbai.”

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised the budget. Fadnavis said, “Was it Maharashtra’s budget or BMC budget? Several BMC projects, where the state does not give a single penny, were mentioned in the speech. Many ongoing projects like MTHL, Bandra-Versova sea link, Sewri Nhava, etc were started during our government. No new project has been taken up by the MVA government.”

Political analyst Hemant Desai said the tradition to restate projects of civic bodies or Centre in the state budget is not new. “The BJP has listed out Centre schemes in the past. They have reiterated Metro project as only they did it. Besides, the MVA did not have much scope—financially and project wise—to give or announce anything new for Mumbai. BMC takes care of most city project,” Desai said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
(HT File Photo)
(HT File Photo)
mumbai news

Why keen on arresting Eknath Khadse, Bombay HC asks ED

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday sought to know from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as to why the apprehension of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse of being arrested was not unfounded
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first session of JEE Mains was conducted in the last week of February. (HT FILE)
The first session of JEE Mains was conducted in the last week of February. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

JEE Mains results out: Student from Maharashtra gets 100 percentile

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra was among the top six students to have scored a 100 percentile. Mukherjee is also the state topper. The female topper from the state is Pranita Vasudeva Rao with 99.98 percentile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(VIDYADHAR RANE/HT)
(VIDYADHAR RANE/HT)
mumbai news

Maha budget: Concession in stamp duty for women, special SRPF battalion

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:08 AM IST
On International Women’s Day, the Maharashtra government unleashed a slew of measures for women’s welfare in its annual budget, including concessions in stamp duty for property registration, free travel for girls in rural areas, special buses for women in urban pockets and establishment of a first women battalion of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maha budget: Liquor prices all set to increase as govt hikes VAT

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The state government in its annual budget on Monday proposed to hike value added tax (VAT) on all alcoholic beverages by five percentage points
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Photo)
(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maha budget: Unprecedented revenue shortfall, decline in growth rate

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:06 AM IST
A huge deficit in revenue, projection of decline in growth and debt of over 6 lakh crore – the state is staring at a bleak financial future, if the economy is not revived in a short period
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical Superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital Dr Vidya Thakur distributes roses and chocolates to staff on the occasion of International Women's Day. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Medical Superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital Dr Vidya Thakur distributes roses and chocolates to staff on the occasion of International Women's Day. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai records 89% rise in active Covid-19 cases

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Mumbai had recorded 1,360 new Covid-19 cases on March 7 while 1,020 patients were discharged. As on March 6, the number of active cases in the city jumped to 10,398, from only 5,500 in the first week of February. The cumulative case count of the city stands at 333,564.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maha budget: Sops for farmers, agriculture sector

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Monday announced interest-free crop loan for farmers from this financial year
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Vidyadhar Rane/HT)
(Vidyadhar Rane/HT)
mumbai news

Maha budget: Rs7,500 crore to upgrade health facilities over four years

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:03 AM IST
In view of the crumbling of health infrastructure seen during the Covid pandemic, the state on Monday announced a slew of schemes in its budget to improve facilities across Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the occasion of International Women's Day, a special Covid vaccine centre for women was inaugurated at Thane Civil Hospital on Monday. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
On the occasion of International Women's Day, a special Covid vaccine centre for women was inaugurated at Thane Civil Hospital on Monday. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra Covid-19 task force pushes for home vaccination, 24/7 centres

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:20 AM IST
In review meet with CM, state Covid task force asks state to get Centre’s nod; 90,249 general citizens for the vaccine across the state on Monday,
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Photo)
(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maha budget: Boost to road, rail, Metro and air infra

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:01 AM IST
In its second budget, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) made a slew of announcements to boost infrastructure in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Vidhyadhar Rane/HT)
(Vidhyadhar Rane/HT)
mumbai news

Eye on BMC polls, MVA budget gives major share to Mumbai

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Ahead of the civic elections in 2022, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government gave a push to transport and infrastructure in the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra reports 8,744 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:00 AM IST
After reporting over 10,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for two days straight, Maharashtra on Monday reported 8,744 infections, including 1,014 in Mumbai, along with 22 deaths, taking the tally to 2,228,471 and toll to 52,500. Also, a 65-year-old man died after taking the vaccine, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT file photo)
(HT file photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra budget gives fillip to tourism

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:58 AM IST
The state government has allocated 2,369 crore as a part of its push for tourism in the state budget 2021-22. Pawar said several tourism policies, including beach shack, agro-tourism, etc, have been announced by the MVA government with an aim to generate employment and attract tourists
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Health and infra get major share in MVA’s second budget

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Struggling with paucity of funds owing to a significant shortfall in revenue caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Monday presented its second budget that aims to spur growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai. (AP)
People wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai. (AP)
mumbai news

Maharashtra daily Covid-19 cases drop by 2,397; death toll reaches 52,500

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:34 PM IST
  • The drop in Covid-10 cases comes in the backdrop of a reduction in the number of tests. Maharashtra tested 70,941 people in the past 24 hours - a drop of 20,294.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP