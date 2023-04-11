Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fake cops try to flee with gold bangles, arrested

Fake cops try to flee with gold bangles, arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 11, 2023 12:57 AM IST

The complainant was walking around HiLife Mall in Santacruz when two fake policemen riding a two-wheeler approached her. They told her that there was a murder scene ahead and therefore it was not safe for her to go there wearing valuable jewellery. They convinced her to hand them over her gold bangles.

Mumbai: Two fake policemen were arrested in Santacruz after they duped a woman and tried to flee with her gold jewellery worth 1.2 lakh. The accused have been identified as Asif Shabbir Sayyed, 62 and Sheru Mamu Jafar, 62.

Soon, the complainant was handed over something wrapped in a newspaper. She felt something amiss and started to scream. “When she screamed, a huge crowd gathered on the spot. One of our patrolling units was also passing by. They intervened and nabbed the two men posing as cops and brought them to the police station,” said the officer. (HT PHOTO)
Soon, the complainant was handed over something wrapped in a newspaper. She felt something amiss and started to scream. “When she screamed, a huge crowd gathered on the spot. One of our patrolling units was also passing by. They intervened and nabbed the two men posing as cops and brought them to the police station,” said the officer. (HT PHOTO)

As per the police, the incident happened around 9.30 am on Sunday. The complainant was walking around HiLife Mall in Santacruz when two fake policemen riding a two-wheeler approached her. They told her that there was a murder scene ahead and therefore it was not safe for her to go there wearing valuable jewellery. They convinced her to hand them over her gold bangles.

“The fake policemen told her that they would wrap the bangles up inside a piece of paper and give it back to her. While one of the two men was wrapping it up, the other kept talking to the complainant to take her focus away from the jewellery,” said a police officer.

Soon, the complainant was handed over something wrapped in a newspaper. She felt something amiss and started to scream. “When she screamed, a huge crowd gathered on the spot. One of our patrolling units was also passing by. They intervened and nabbed the two men posing as cops and brought them to the police station,” said the officer.

“Both the men are involved in multiple counts of thefts. The Nirmal Nagar and Mulund police have been on the lookout for them for some time as well,” said senior inspector Rajendra Kane of Santacruz Police Station.

He added that Jafar and Sayyed were booked for fraud under sections 420 and 170 of the Indian Penal Code and were sent to judicial custody on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai accused complainant fraud gold jewellery incident newspaper police officer police station santacruz sunday two-wheeler woman + 11 more
mumbai accused complainant fraud gold jewellery incident newspaper police officer police station santacruz sunday two-wheeler woman + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out