Fake cops try to flee with gold bangles, arrested

Mumbai: Two fake policemen were arrested in Santacruz after they duped a woman and tried to flee with her gold jewellery worth ₹1.2 lakh. The accused have been identified as Asif Shabbir Sayyed, 62 and Sheru Mamu Jafar, 62. Soon, the complainant was handed over something wrapped in a newspaper. She felt something amiss and started to scream. “When she screamed, a huge crowd gathered on the spot. One of our patrolling units was also passing by. They intervened and nabbed the two men posing as cops and brought them to the police station,” said the officer. (HT PHOTO)

As per the police, the incident happened around 9.30 am on Sunday. The complainant was walking around HiLife Mall in Santacruz when two fake policemen riding a two-wheeler approached her. They told her that there was a murder scene ahead and therefore it was not safe for her to go there wearing valuable jewellery. They convinced her to hand them over her gold bangles.

“The fake policemen told her that they would wrap the bangles up inside a piece of paper and give it back to her. While one of the two men was wrapping it up, the other kept talking to the complainant to take her focus away from the jewellery,” said a police officer.

Soon, the complainant was handed over something wrapped in a newspaper. She felt something amiss and started to scream. “When she screamed, a huge crowd gathered on the spot. One of our patrolling units was also passing by. They intervened and nabbed the two men posing as cops and brought them to the police station,” said the officer.

“Both the men are involved in multiple counts of thefts. The Nirmal Nagar and Mulund police have been on the lookout for them for some time as well,” said senior inspector Rajendra Kane of Santacruz Police Station.

He added that Jafar and Sayyed were booked for fraud under sections 420 and 170 of the Indian Penal Code and were sent to judicial custody on Monday.