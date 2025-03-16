Family of 3 run over by tanker

NAVI MUMBAI: A 41-year-old snack shop owner from Kamothe, his wife, and their 10-year-old son were killed after a speeding 14-wheel tanker hit their scooter, knocking them off and then running them over on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, late on Friday night. (Shutterstock)

The victims, Shobhit Satish Saluja (41), his wife Shailaja Shobhit Saluja (33), and their son Ayaan (10), were returning home to Kamothe from Khopoli on their Activa when the tanker’s wheel struck their two-wheeler, causing them to fall. The tanker then ran over them. Panvel Taluka police said the scooter, which was on the left side of the road, was hit by the tanker while trying to overtake a container truck.

“The tanker was behind a container. While overtaking, one of the tanker’s wheels hit the scooter, causing the family to fall. They were subsequently crushed under the rear wheels of the tanker,” said senior inspector Gajanan Ghadge. “The mother and son died instantly, while the father breathed his last at MGM Hospital.”

The accident occurred around 11pm near Golden Night Bar in Kon village, an hour after the family had set out from Khopoli.

Following the crash, the tanker driver, Gahinath Kundalik Garje (44), abandoned the vehicle and fled. The Panvel Taluka police, however, quickly tracked down him and arrested him.

A case has been registered against Garje under sections 281, 125(A)(B) and 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 184 and 134(A) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their relatives from Surat.