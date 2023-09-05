Be it welcoming the winning Indian cricket team or creating memories for tourists on a heritage tour, double decker open-to-sky tourist buses have seen the best of days. Sadly, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has planned to take these buses, also known as Nilambari, off the road from October 5. BEST to scrap open-deck Nilambari buses soon

The transport body has three such 15-year-old Nilambari buses on its fleet and those will be scrapped on account of their age, officials said.

According to the officials, these non-AC roofless buses were introduced in January 1997 and 150-250 people take these buses daily. It’s a hit during monsoon, festive seasons and evening hours. Over the years, their number has come down from five to three.

BEST is also scrapping the four remaining non-AC double decker buses on September 15.

“We are planning to organise an event for the farewell of these buses. We are yet to finalise on whether open-deck double decker buses shall be procured in the future or not,” a BEST official said. Earlier, around 50 such open-deck buses, which could have been air-conditioned on the lower deck, were proposed. However, the proposal was never approved.

The undertaking is scrapping these tourist-friendly buses just as the tourist season is about to begin.

“The ability to see the city from a floor above changes the perspective. This is what the Nilambari buses offer a tourist who wants to experience Mumbai. It is not the same with AC double decker buses which is like a closed vehicle,” said Bharat Gothoskar, a transport historian who founded Khaki Tours and has been operating curated rides for tourists in Nilambari buses for years.

The curated ride costs ₹400 for an hour in south Mumbai which usually starts in Colaba and covers Gateway of India among important locations. The tourists are given a detailed explanation of the heritage sites.

“We booked the tickets online and took a ride in Nilambari at 8pm. The tour was wonderful and informative. Most of the significant spots were covered. It is recommended that the bus make a halt at some sites along the route,” Ketki Kulkarni, a college student and resident of Mulund, said.

There are non-curated rides as well on which a tourist can pay ₹180 directly from the spot where the journey begins. The fares can vary depending on whether an individual wants to take a ride for an hour or half an hour.