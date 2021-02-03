Farmers’ protest: NCP slams Centre over multi-layered barricades at Delhi border
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government over converting Delhi’s borders into cantonment areas. Commenting on the crisis on Tuesday, party chief spokesperson Nawab Malik asked if the Central government is preparing to fight a war with the farmers. He also said that the prime minister should use the same strength against China instead of its own farmers.
The Delhi Police has turned the borders of the Capital — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — into fortresses as they have become the epicentre of the farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws. The police’s measures include multi-layered barricades, heavy security deployment, roads cemented with nails and concrete walls erected between barriers.
“Is (Narendra) Modi ji planning to start a war with the farmers of our country? He should be reminded that they are our own countrymen who are fighting for their rights. If Modi ji is so keen on showing his strength, then he must question China for all its wrongdoings against our country,” Malik, the Maharashtra minority affairs minister, said in a tweet on Tuesday.
“The people will not accept the idea of suppression of the farmers’ agitation through these means. The Central government should stop using the policy of General Reginald Dyer [who was behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre],” Malik alleged in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Traffic violations in 2020 more than 2019: Mumbai traffic police data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: NCP slams Centre over multi-layered barricades at Delhi border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena MPs meet farmer leader at Ghazipur border to express support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourism, hospitality sectors neglected in Union Budget: Travel federation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Law on ballot paper: Speaker tells Maharashtra to mull possibility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devendra Fadnavis writes to Uddhav Thackeray, seeks action against Sharjeel Usmani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2022 BMC polls: Mumbai Congress to launch 100-day programme from February 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP scam case: Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta denied bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai records season's highest temperature at 36.3 degrees Celsius
- While this was lower than the 36.4 degrees Celsius recorded on December 10, 2020, it was still the highest recorded temperature of the winter season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra expects phase 2 to boost Covid-19 vaccination turnout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 3 pose as NIA officers to extort ₹2 crore from businessman, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC nod to resolve standoff between Maharashtra government, private hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Drug dealer Parvez Khan arrested by ATS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC orders action against hostile witnesses in all appropriate cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No multi-speciality infectious hospital in Mumbai, focus on peripheral hospital: BMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox