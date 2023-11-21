Father arrested for raping 22-yr-old daughter, forcing her to undergo abortion

MUMBAI: A 50-year-old woman mustered the courage to report her husband to the police for allegedly torturing and raping their 22-year-old daughter after she died from tuberculosis (TB) on Saturday. On Monday, the Nalasopara police arrested the 54-year-old man who for several years abused his daughter and forced her to undergo an abortion. HT Image

According to the police, the victim stayed with her parents in Nalasopara West. Around six months ago, she was diagnosed with TB and was undergoing treatment. On November 11, her health deteriorated and she was admitted to the JJ Hospital where she passed away on Saturday.

In order to fight for justice for her late daughter, her mother went to the police and reported the crime. She told the officers that her husband confined her to a room where he used to rape her repeatedly. She said the torture and sexual molestation continued for years. The mother also revealed that her daughter was forced to undergo an abortion by her father in May.

“The complainant said that her 54-year-old husband had threatened to kill them if they talked about his acts to anyone,” said the police officer. “It was only after the death of her daughter, the mother mustered the courage to report the abuse to us,” said the officer.

The Nalasopara police have registered a case against the man under sections 376 (n) (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman), 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The mother, who wants justice for her daughter, said, “It is because of my husband that my daughter contracted TB and died. He had been raping and torturing her for the past several years.”

The police arrested the woman’s husband on Monday and will produce him before the court during the day. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain her mother’s claims,” said one of the investigating officers.

