MUMBAI: A 30-year-old man was fatally assaulted by a father-son duo in Sakinaka in Andheri east for allegedly stealing their mobile phone on Saturday. The alleged robber succumbed to his injuries in Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar the next day. Father-son duo lynch suspected mobile thief in Sakinaka

According to the police, the victim, Ashok Tulase, was a resident of Sakinaka. On Saturday, Ashok allegedly stolen the phone of one Suresh Dunghav from a shop counter and fled. When Dunghav realised that his mobile had been stolen, he called up his son Lakshman, and they began searching for Ashok, who Suresh suspected had stolen the phone as he had been standing next to him at the shop.

A few hours later, the duo found Ashok near a local bar. They confronted Ashok about the theft and started abusing him. The argument soon turned violent. The Dunghavs allegedly assaulted him, leading to severe injuries on his head and other parts of the body.

Passers-by who witnessed the fight rushed an injured Ashok to Rajawadi Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said a police officer.

Following his death, Ashok’s brother Akshay Tulase approached the Sakinaka police and based on his complaint the police registered a murder case against the father-son duo under section 103 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The two have fled and we are trying to trace them,” said an officer from the Sakinaka police station.