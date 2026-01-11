Faujis to bring alive Marine Drive on Veterans Day

MUMBAI: A spectacular event that belongs uniquely to Mumbai will enliven Marine Drive on Sunday morning. The wonderful alchemy between the soldier and the citizen will be seen as retired servicemen from the Indian navy, army and the air-force march for 2 km on the iconic promenade to mark Veterans Day. Mumbai is the only city in India that holds a Veterans Day parade and in its fifth edition this year, it’s likely to see the participation of up to 500 people belonging to the tri-services and their families.

The Tri-Services Veterans Day is celebrated every year on January 14, the day in 1953 when Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army post-Independence, retired after distinguished service to the nation. We choose the Sunday closest to the date for this parade to enable people from all over to join the marvellous spectacle and make it their own.

Apart from naturally strengthening the connection between the citizen and the soldier, the parade aims to create awareness amongst the citizens about the glorious contribution of the veterans in service of the nation.

The event is conducted by the Navy Foundation Mumbai Chapter (NFMC) as the lead agency with HQ Western Naval Command (HQWNC) actively supporting it. Amongst the veterans who are likely to take part in the parade at 8 am on Sunday are Captain Raj Mohindra (Retd) aged 92 years, Commander Vijay Vadhera (Retd), president of NFMC Gallantry award winner Lt Cdr Farokh Tarapore, Arjuna award winner, champion sailor and Asian Games medallist. This year we also expect the presence of Wing Commander S Krishnamurthy, a 1971 war veteran who played a crucial role in the Meghna Heli Bridge operation that led to Pakistan’s surrender in Dhaka. Many others will join the faujis to relive and reminisce a day in the uniform.

While there is indeed an army, navy, and an air force day and a flag day, and there are days that mark our victory in the 1971 war or the Liberation of Goa in 1961, there was no separate day earmarked for veterans. Veterans, by definition, are those who have served in the armed forces and given their best years to the country.

In advanced democracies it has taken on the structured form of Veterans Day, which originates from the Armistice Day of November 11, 1919, when World War I finally came to an end.

The then U.S. President Woodrow Wilson in a message to his countrymen expressed what the day meant to the Americans and honoured the Military Veterans of the War. Ever since, every year on November 11, at exactly 11:00 hrs local time, every train in America and Canada comes to a halt to observe a minute’s silence, followed by One Long Whistle, in memory of those who served in their military.

Similarly, Remembrance Day is organised by all Commonwealth Countries on the Sunday closest to November 11 in honour of all those who were Killed in Action (KIA) during the war or were part of it. In Germany, ‘Volkstrauertag Day’ is observed on the second Sunday before Advent (usually mid-November), as the National Day of Mourning to remember those killed in war. In like manner, on April 25, Australia and New Zealand observe the ANZAC day as their National Day of Reverence. The ANZAC Day Parade is held every year in these nations in honour of their KIA and Veterans. Over a period of time this near world-wide commemoration has included soldiers who were killed in other wars and conflicts including World War II.

India has a long tradition of soldiering and sacrifice and, in recent times, Indian participation in both the World Wars was hugely significant. Several thousands of our countrymen were killed or injured in the course of both these wars.

After independence, the same tradition has continued and Indian soldiers, sailors and air warriors have been acknowledged for their stellar service to the nation which has helped keep India safe and secure. Despite this, we did not have a separate day for Veterans in India and the concept is just taking roots, beginning in 2017 when it came to be formally announced.

In our context, a need was felt to dedicate a day for our Veterans for two primary reasons: first to honour them and second to resolve the problems faced by them or their families after retirement.

There is no way more spectacular to mark Veterans Day than the Parade in Mumbai with the picturesque bay in the background and balmy winter nip in the air. The first parade was held in 2020 and, after the Covid induced hiatus, the subsequent editions were held in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The love and affection of the Mumbaikars keeps the Veterans going and the Veterans Day alive.

Commodore Srikant Kesnur, a navy veteran, frequently writes on maritime and naval issues.

(As told to Mayura Janwalkar)