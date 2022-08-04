Fifth and sixth railway line: Parel station to be upgraded with passenger amenities

MUMBAI: The Parel railway station will soon get state of the art features as part of the new fifth and sixth railway line project between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla. The aim is to segregate local and outstation trains with an aim to prevent delays.

The Central Railway (CR) will be undertaking construction of railway platforms of local and outstation trains, skywalk for the movement of passengers from one end to another, extension of foot over bridges along with a railway booking office at Parel station.

The Central Railway that is looking after the construction work has floated tenders for the construction of passenger amenities.

The project is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 2 and is expected to cost ₹891 crore.

“The construction work will begin after the monsoon. Land required for the construction work of the project on the available land and we will commence with passenger amenities,” said a senior Central Railway official.

Further, land for the laying of the new railway lines between Kurla and Parel will be acquired by December 2022.

The project is important, particularly for the local train operations on the Central Railway as there are fifth and sixth railway lines between Kurla and Kalyan railway stations that are used for operation of outstation and fast local trains. However, the same is not available between CSMT and Kurla.

The railways are in discussion with the state government for receiving approval clearance for construction between Parel and CSMT. Land hurdles were issued due to which the project was delayed earlier.

The construction work of the railway lines is being undertaken in two phases. Phase one of the project will include laying of the new railway lines till Parel and phase two will be between Parel and CSMT.