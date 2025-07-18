MUMBAI: On Wednesday, gangster Shiva Ramanna Shetty, known for his criminal network in Goregaon’s Film City, was arrested by the Aarey Sub police for two major robberies in the Marathwada region, where he allegedly stole valuables worth ₹6 crore. Film City gangster arrested for ₹ 6 cr robberies in Marathwada

According to the police, Shetty was arrested from his residence at Gokuldham in Goregaon East. He had been on the run from the police after he was wanted for a ₹3 crore robbery in Nanded and a ₹2.74 crore robbery in Latur.

When the police got a tip-off about his location, they arrested him and handed him over to the Latur police on Thursday.

The police said that Shetty ran a business of erecting sets at Film City, a large film studio complex. He also allegedly heads a gang which extorts other contractors and beats up rivals to ensure a monopoly over the business.

In 2019, the Aarey Sub police had invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) against him, after he had over 10 serious criminal cases of robbery, extortion, rioting, attempt to murder, and body offences registered against him at the Aarey, Borivali, and MHB police stations.

The police then studied Shetty’s criminal record and sent a proposal to Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner, north region, who agreed to charge him under the MCOCA.