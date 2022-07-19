Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for tweeting Amit Shah’s pic with arrested IAS officer
Mumbai: The Gujarat police on Tuesday detained filmmaker Avinash Das from the city in a case related to tweeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s old photo with IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.
A Mumbai police officer said Das was apprehended by a team of Ahmedabad crime branch at around 1.00 pm in Madh jetty, as he got out of his house. A waiting team of the Gujarat police stopped his car and apprehended Das. He was then taken to Ahmedabad, where a First Information Report is registered against him.
The Ahmedabad crime branch had last month registered the FIR, booking Das under Section 469 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Information Technology Act, as he had also posted on his Instagram and Facebook accounts another photo of a woman wearing the national flag.
After registration of the offence, Das moved the Bombay high court for transit anticipatory bail, but withdrew his pre-arrest bail plea, after noticing that the court was not inclined to grant him the relief.
The filmmaker, known for 2017 film ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, had thereafter moved the local sessions court in Ahmedabad and the Gujrat high court for pre-arrest bail and even offered to tender an apology for his social media posts, including one where a woman is wearing the national flag, but did not get any reprieve from the courts.
Pooja Singhal, a 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was arrested by ED in May this year in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in the Khunti district of the state and other charges.
The agency on May 6 this year conducted raids at various locations across four states in connection with the case and recovered ₹17.49 crore from the residence of Suman Kumar, a chartered accountant associated with Singhal and her husband.
JJ Hospital steps up security to end nexus between staff and private labs
Mumbai: In a bid to end the flourishing business of doctors at Sir JJ Hospital in Byculla, who allegedly refer admitted patients to private laboratories for routine blood investigation, the dean has increased security and ordered the installation of extra CCTVs at the casualty department gate, where blood samples were found to be exchanged. Dr Pallavi Saple's then set up a three-member committee on May 26 under head of the pathology department, Dr Shubhangi Agde.
Senior citizen loses ₹6.7 lakh in sextortion scam
A 67-year-old man from Ghatkopar (east) has filed a police complaint alleging that he lost nearly ₹6.7 lakh to a group of people in a “sextortion” scam. The complainant, a senior citizen, has told the police that on the night of July 11, he received a WhatsApp message from an unidentified woman saying 'hi', to which he responded.
American-origin mango flourishing in the Terai
The experiment of growing an American origin mango tree in Kheri has now become an attraction and is a source for encouragement for other hobby horticulturists. Prashant Kumar Pandey, 48 – who is also a reporter for a web channel – told Hindustan Times that “just out of curiosity, I arranged Tommy Atkins mango plants from Delhi market and planted it in my Gangapur village orchard.” Pandey said, “Somewhere in my mind, there was the uncertainty about the proper growth of the tree in a remote village of Kheri.“
The month that changed the course of Maharashtra politics
Exactly a month ago, on June 20, a group of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde went incommunicado. Later, it turned out to be a rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. It forced Thackeray to resign as chief minister on June 29 following which Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government. One month later, the impact of the rebellion is clear on the state politics.
Source segregation of waste: 40 motivators to be roped in to encourage residents in Ludhiana
The motivators will also be tasked with recording daily waste collection from all households and handing segregated waste over to garbage collectors. MC joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur said the civic body process to the hire the motivators is currently underway. The NGT monitoring committee had earlier pulled up MC for failing to ensure source segregation of waste. But, garbage is still being dumped at secondary collection points without proper segregation.
