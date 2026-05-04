Fines for spitting and littering on Western Rly surge 13-fold in April

MUMBAI: Despite a ₹500 fine and intensified enforcement, commuters continue to spit and litter across Western Railway stations, with April recording a sharp surge in cases along the Western Line. Officials said the sharp rise reflects a major shift in enforcement intensity. Under Section 198 of the Railways Act, offenders are fined up to ₹500. The railway administration has widened its surveillance net, with ticket-checking staff and ground personnel actively monitoring platforms and station premises. (Hindustan Times)

In April this year, WR officials booked 2,657 commuters for spitting and littering at station premises, nearly 12 times the 227 cases recorded in April last year. The intensified drive has also pushed up penalties significantly, with fines collected jumping 1,279% from ₹42,050 in April 2025 to ₹5,37,850 this April.

Stations such as Borivali, Dadar, Andheri and Churchgate have emerged as major hotspots, with officials attributing the surge not just to continued violations but also to tighter monitoring and enforcement.

“We are implementing a massive crackdown on public hygiene violations and aiming for zero tolerance towards defacing railway property. While cases were modest last April, our staff have sharply increased vigilance over the past year, and this drive will continue,” said a WR official.

Officials said the sharp rise reflects a major shift in enforcement intensity. Under Section 198 of the Railways Act, offenders are fined up to ₹500. The railway administration has widened its surveillance net, with ticket-checking staff and ground personnel actively monitoring platforms and station premises.

A closer look at station-wise data reveals that high-footfall transit hubs are at the centre of this drive. Surat recorded the highest number of cases in the Mumbai division at 358, generating ₹74,600 in fines.

Virar, however, turned out to be the costliest station for offenders. Despite recording fewer cases at 295, it accounted for the highest total fines, ₹96,390, suggesting either stricter enforcement or higher penalties per case.

Other suburban stations reporting significant violations include Borivali, Andheri, Bandra Terminus, Churchgate and Mumbai Central.

Railway passenger activist Kailash Verma welcomed the move but called for even stricter enforcement. “This is a good step towards maintaining cleanliness at stations. Authorities must use CCTV footage more aggressively to identify offenders. Only then will passengers think twice before spitting or littering,” he said.

Railway officials said the surge is the result of a combination of increased manpower and better technology. Additional staff have been deployed at key interchange points, while high-definition CCTV systems are being used to track offenders more effectively.

“The objective is not just to collect fines but to change civic behaviour,” a senior WR official said. “Tracks and platforms cannot be treated as dumping grounds. The impact becomes even worse during the monsoon, when garbage and waste choke drainage systems. This rise in cases sends a clear message, if you litter, you will be caught.”

While smaller stations such as Marine Lines and Palghar reported relatively few cases, authorities appear to be focusing their efforts on major junctions where passenger footfall, and the potential impact of enforcement, is highest.