FIR against Ekta Kapoor, and others over ‘plagiarism’ allegation

Mumbai: The Hyderabad police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against film/television producer Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji production house and two others for cheating and criminal breach of trust in connection with their OTT show “Lock Upp.”

According to the FIR, the complainant Sanober Baig, managing director of Prime Media had been fighting a legal battle with the production house after he claimed plagiarism against them for copying his concept of “Jail” and releasing their own show called the “Lock Upp,” read a release issued by Baig.

He said that he had knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court (SC) demanding the show to be stopped and was directed to approach the lower court. The city civil court then ordered the makers of the show to stop airing from April 29. “The show is still going on, which is contempt of court orders,” said Baig.

In February, Hyderabad-based Baig had accused Lock Upp producer Abhishek Rege of stealing his idea.

Baig in his complaint stated that he had shared the concept with Endemol Shine India’s Abhishek Rege, who he says ‘backstabbed and ditched’ him. Baig had approached the civil court which restrained the makers of Lock Upp from streaming the show on any platform. “The moment I saw the promo of the show I knew that it was my concept which I had narrated to Rege,” added Baig.

The Kanchanbagh police in Hyderabad on Wednesday registered a case against Kapoor, Rege, and others under sections 420, 406 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code.