FIR against Ekta Kapoor, and others over ‘plagiarism’ allegation
Mumbai: The Hyderabad police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against film/television producer Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji production house and two others for cheating and criminal breach of trust in connection with their OTT show “Lock Upp.”
According to the FIR, the complainant Sanober Baig, managing director of Prime Media had been fighting a legal battle with the production house after he claimed plagiarism against them for copying his concept of “Jail” and releasing their own show called the “Lock Upp,” read a release issued by Baig.
He said that he had knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court (SC) demanding the show to be stopped and was directed to approach the lower court. The city civil court then ordered the makers of the show to stop airing from April 29. “The show is still going on, which is contempt of court orders,” said Baig.
In February, Hyderabad-based Baig had accused Lock Upp producer Abhishek Rege of stealing his idea.
Baig in his complaint stated that he had shared the concept with Endemol Shine India’s Abhishek Rege, who he says ‘backstabbed and ditched’ him. Baig had approached the civil court which restrained the makers of Lock Upp from streaming the show on any platform. “The moment I saw the promo of the show I knew that it was my concept which I had narrated to Rege,” added Baig.
The Kanchanbagh police in Hyderabad on Wednesday registered a case against Kapoor, Rege, and others under sections 420, 406 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code.
FTII students protest as I&B minister Anurag Thakur visits campus
PUNE Students of the Film and Television Institute of India held a silent protest on Thursday when the minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur visited the campus. The students met Thakur and put forward their issues such as the lack of infrastructure, academic clashes, inadequate representation in the academic council, the merger of FTII with National Film Development Corporation of India and fee hike.
CRET 2021: ‘Ineligibility’ for applying upsets Allahabad University PG final students
Fourth semester (final year) students of postgraduate courses at the Allahabad University and its constituent colleges are a worried lot. Admission will be given against 614 seats on offer in 41 subjects. Of them, 227 seats are at AU and 387 seats are in colleges. Maximum 62 seats are in department of chemistry. At the same time, there are no seats in Urdu, Persian, agriculture botany and rural technology this time.
Centre earmarks ₹363 crore for film restoration project under National Film Heritage Mission
PUNE Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur during Thakur's visit to Pune on Thursday announced that the film restoration project under the National Film Heritage Mission with a budget of ₹363 crore has been cleared by the ministry. The National Film Heritage Mission launched in 2016 is aimed at preserving, restoring and digitising our cinematic heritage.
In deposition before commission, Pawar blames police failure for Bhima Koregaon violence
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has told a two-member commission that had the police taken timely action, the Bhima Koregaon violence that occurred on January 1, 2018, could have been avoided. Former chief minister, Pawar, also said the Elgar Parishad and the Bhima Koregaon violence were two different events, and if anybody was expressing their opinion against oppression and injustice, that did not mean they were anti-nationals.
Childless contractor kidnaps labourer's toddler son, arrested in 3 hours
The 39-year-old contractor and his wife were married for over eight years but were unable to have a child of their own because of which he took this step, police said. “An FIR was lodged at the local police station immediately and a search was launched with multiple police teams led by SHO Knowledge Park police station Vinod Kumar Singh and Sub Inspector Varun Panwar of Dadri police station under supervision of senior officers,” a police spokesperson said.
