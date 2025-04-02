Menu Explore
FIR registered after “black magic” material found outside Bombay HC

ByVinay Dalvi
Apr 02, 2025 08:38 AM IST

MUMBAI: Police investigate mysterious items, including lemons and voodoo dolls, found near Bombay High Court, suspecting black magic intent.

MUMBAI: For the last one week, police have been scouring CCTV footage to find who kept a bunch of lemons, coconut, sindoor and black voodoo dolls near the signboard of the Bombay High Court on University Road on March 24.

A bunch of lemons, coconut, sindoor and black voodoo dolls , wrapped in newspapers, was kept near the signboard of the Bombay High Court
A bunch of lemons, coconut, sindoor and black voodoo dolls , wrapped in newspapers, was kept near the signboard of the Bombay High Court

A similar set of articles, wrapped in newspapers, was also placed near a tree close to the exit gate of the high court towards Oval Maidan, said a police officer.

Based on a complaint by EB Shivkumar, Additional Registrar (Original Side) of the High Court, Azad Maidan police registered an FIR the next day, March 26, against unknown people under The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

In his complaint, the court officer said that the high court administration came to know about the incident from news reports shown on a channel. He said the administration suspected that some unscrupulous person may have kept the articles, perhaps as part of performing black magic, with an intention to scare ordinary people. He said he approached the police based on instructions from the court administration.

“We are checking the CCTV camera footage of nearby areas to get a clue about who kept the things,” said a police officer, adding that their detection teams have visited the spot and were working on the case.

“We suspect somebody might have kept it in the early morning hours of March 24 and it was discovered later in the day as it was kept in two places,” the police officer added.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / FIR registered after “black magic” material found outside Bombay HC
