Fire breaks out at a godown in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area, 15 fire tenders at spot

A fire broke out at a godown of electric wires in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area on Saturday. At least 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.

The level-three fire was reported at 5.42am in the basement of a ground-plus five-storey facility at Prabhadevi. No injuries have been reported so far.

The Prabhadevi fire comes a day after a massive fire in a Covid-19-designated hospital in the city’s Bhandup area. Nine patients, of whom six were on the ventilator, died in the fire at the Sunrise Hospital, located inside the Dreams Mall on Friday.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who visited the spot, has ordered an inquiry into the incident, and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased, and asked for their forgiveness.

“If there is any negligence or delay in it, it will be investigated and action will be taken against those who are responsible for it,” Thackeray said, adding that the hospital was functioning on temporary permission that was due to end on March 31.

The firefighting system, including sprinklers, was not functioning at the hospital, officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said, adding that notice for non-compliance with fire safety norms was issued to the mall in November 2020.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered a fire audit of all the Covid-19 hospitals and health centres following the incident while the city’s mayor Kishori Pednekar has ordered an additional inquiry into how a Covid hospital was allowed to run inside a mall.

There were 78 patients in the hospital at the time of the incident. Two were already dead after failing to recover from Covid-19 while nine died due to the fire, according to BMC.